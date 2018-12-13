Ben Proud Scratches 50 Fly on Thursday at Short Course Worlds

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

British sprint star Ben Proud is putting all of his eggs in the basket of the men’s 50 free at the 2018 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships. The release of the start lists for Friday’s preliminary session has an empty lane for Proud’s 3rd-seed in the 50 fly – one of only two events he’s entered in at the meet.

Proud is the 9th-fastest performer in history in the 50 fly in short course, and 7th-fastest in long course. He’s the defending World Champion and European Champion in the event in long course, though he was disqualified via false start at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. In short course, he has a 50 fly bronze from 2017 on his resume.

Editor’s Note: FINA didn’t reseed the 50 fly after Proud’s scratch, leaving lane 4 in his heat empty, which is unusual at a meet of this caliber.

With the scratch, his full focus will fall on to the 50 free, which will take place in Friday night’s final. He’s the 2nd seed in that final after swimming a 20.71 to win the first heat on Wednesday evening, which was two-tenths slower than American Caeleb Dressel. Proud is the faster of the two in long course, both in 2018 and in their careers, and is the fastest long course 50 freestyler ever in a textile suit.

With no British relays this week, that means Proud’s only event in Hangzhou will be the 50 free.

Other Noteworthy Scratches: