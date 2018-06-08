2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The first preliminary session of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara is set to get underway, and it should be a very intriguing one with so many big names in action. This morning we’ll have the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 back, 200 breast and 200 free on tap.

In terms of scratches, Ryan Lochte has opted out of the men’s 400 IM where he was seeded 4th, but still has both the 100 fly and 200 back on his schedule. Check out a full list of scratches here.

Also of note, Katie Ledecky will swim her first race as a sponsored athlete of TYR (in the 200 free), as she announced her partnership with them this morning.

Women’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

Men’s 400 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018

Women’s 100 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger, 2018

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017

Women’s 200 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 2:21.41, Yuliya Efimova, 2016

Men’s 200 Breast Prelims

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson, 2018

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky, 2016

Men’s 200 Free Prelims