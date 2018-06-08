Lochte Scratches Out Of 400 IM On Day 2 In Santa Clara

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

There have been a few major scratches for the first preliminary session of the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara, none bigger than Ryan Lochte bowing out of the men’s 400 IM. He was coming in as the 4th seed.

Lochte, the 2012 Olympic champion in the event, swam a very respectable 4:15.80 in the race last weekend in Vancouver, a time that put the 33-year-old 18th in the world and 2nd among Americans. The scratch isn’t a big surprise, considering he’s entered in seven different events over the weekend, including three on day 2. With the 400 IM out of the way, he’ll shift his focus to the 100 fly and 200 back on Friday.

Other notable scratches have come from Lochte’s Gator Swim Club teammate Jan Switkowski, opting out of the 100 fly where he was seeded 4th (he’ll still swim the 400 IM and 200 free on day 2), women’s 200 back 10th seed Claire Adams, and Dean Farris has dropped the men’s 200 back where he was coming in 20th.

Below, check out a full list of scratches from swimmers who were seeded to swim in the circle-seeded heats: