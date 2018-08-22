2018 Asian Games Day 5 Preview: Irie Has One Last Shot At Xu Jiayu

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Tonight we saw the first non-Japanese/Chinese gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games swimming competition in the form of Singapore’s Joseph Schooling. Schooling earned a new meet record (51.04) en route to topping the men’s 100m fly podium.

The 23-year-old will be back in the pool tomorrow on day 5, contesting the 50m fly race. He will face his 100m fly foes in China’s Li Zhuhao and Japan’s Yuki Koboro who finished with the respective silver and bronze tonight.

Singapore also has a shot at a medal in the women’s 50m breaststroke sprint, where national record holder Roanne Ho will be racing against the likes of Japan’s Miho Teramura and Satomi Suzuki, as well as Korea’s Hyejin Kim.

Although Katsumi Matsumoto clocked the fastest split (47.65) among the Japanese men’s gold medal-winning 4 x 100m freestyle relay tonight, he will not be contesting the individual 100m sprint tomorrow. Instead, Japan will look to national record holder Katsumi Nakamura and domestic rival Shinri Shioura to land on the podium in the event that’s also missing its 2014 Asian Games champion, Ning Zetao of China.

Japan’s Ryosuke Irie will get one last shot at beating Japan’s Xu Jiayu, the winner of the 50m and 100m backstroke races so far here in Jakarta. Irie, the double Pan Pacs silver medalist in Tokyo just a couple of weeks ago, is seeded 1st in the men’s 200m back here, with Xu close behind. Japan’s Keita Sunama and Singapore’s Quah Zheng Wen will also be in the hunt.

Finally, we’ll see another duel between Chinese 16-year-olds Wang Jianjie and Li Bingjie, as each tries to capture the 800m free crown. Li already has the 200m free Asian Games gold around her neck while Wang snagged the 1500m top prize as well.