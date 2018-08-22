2018 Asian Games: Schooling Claims First Non-Japan/China Gold

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

The back and forth between Japan and China for top of the overall swimming medal table at the 2018 Asian Games continues, as China is replaced once again with Japan after day 4’s races. Japan carries a total of 39 medals into day 5’s swimming events, composed of 14 gold, 16 silver and 9 bronze. China has just 3 medals fewer on the whole with 36 and has the same number of gold. The nation has 12 silver and 10 bronze.

Singapore now rounds out the top 3 as opposed to Korea, thanks to Joseph Schooling‘s performance in the 100m fly tonight. With his victory, Schooling incredibly represented the only swimmer not from Japan or China to claim gold through 22 events. Singapore’s men’s 4x100m freestyle relay also got on the board with a bronze.

Japanese athletes Yasuhiro Koseki and Daiya Seto won respective events of the 100m breast and 400m IM, while Kosuke Hagino also wrapped up a silver in the latter race behind teammate Seto.

Japan also went 1-2 in the women’s 100m backstroke, with junior national record holder Natsumi Sakai leading countrymate Anna Knoishi in the race, with China’s Chen Jie settling for bronze. The nation capped off its stellar night by stealing the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay title from China, highlighted by a storming 47.65 split from Katsumi Matsumoto. Their collective time of 4:12.68 set a new Games Record en route to gold.

Additional nations’ medalists came in the form of Korea’s bronze medal-winning mixed 4x100m medley relay and Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin‘s bronze in the men’s 100m breast.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 4:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 14 16 9 39 2 China 14 12 10 36 3 Singapore 1 0 2 3 4 South Korea 0 1 4 5 5 Hong Kong 0 0 2 2 6 Vietnam 0 0 1 1 7 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 29 29 29 87

Day 4 Records:

Saudi Arabian National Record, M. 100 fly, Yousif Bu Arish – 57.48

Qatari National Record, M. 100 fly, Yacob Alkhulaifi – 56.94

Kazkhstani National Record, M. 100 fly, Adilbek Mussin – 52.99

Kyrgyzstani National Record, W. 200 free, Elizaveta Rogozhnikova – 2:07.92

Macau National Record, M. 100 breast, Chou Man Hou – 1:02.23

Qatari National Record, M. 400 IM, Mohamed Abdelrahman – 4:46.30

Maldivian National Record, M. 400 IM, Mubal Azzam Ibrahim – 5:35.41

Maldivian National Record, W. 100 back, Sausan Aishath – 1:18.96

Singaporean National Record, W. 200 fly, Quah Jing Wen – 2:12.01

Day 4 Medalists:

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

MEN’S 100 BREAST

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

MEN’S 400 IM

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

GOLD: JPN, 3:12.68 SILVER: CHN, 3:13.29 BRONZE: SGP, 3:17.22

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY