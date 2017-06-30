2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The competition in Indy continues this morning as swimmers are gearing up for day 4 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. World Record holders Katie Ledecky (400 free), Lilly King (100 breast) and Ryan Murphy (100 back) will each take on one of their signature events today. Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker will go head-to-head with Olivia Smoliga, Hannah Stevens, and Ali Deloof in the women’s 100 back. A stacked field in the men’s 100 breast includes Kevin Cordes, Cody Miller, Josh Prenot, Will Licon, Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson, and Michael Andrew.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

MEN’S 400 FREE:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

MEN’S 100 BACK: