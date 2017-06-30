2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
The competition in Indy continues this morning as swimmers are gearing up for day 4 of the 2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials. World Record holders Katie Ledecky (400 free), Lilly King (100 breast) and Ryan Murphy (100 back) will each take on one of their signature events today. Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker will go head-to-head with Olivia Smoliga, Hannah Stevens, and Ali Deloof in the women’s 100 back. A stacked field in the men’s 100 breast includes Kevin Cordes, Cody Miller, Josh Prenot, Will Licon, Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson, and Michael Andrew.
Go Molly!!!#teamHannis
Stuck in meetings all morning long and away from the webcast… please update us here so I can live vicariously through the rest of you. Thank you all.
Will do my friend! No meetings this morning for me fortunately!
Will the prelim pic curse strike again? So far 3/3
Bayer, Prenot, Conger all out on the days their prelim pic was used…
Im pretty sure Baker will break this curse…