2017 French Elite Nationals in Strasbourg: All the Links You Need

2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals in Strasbourg

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50 m

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course National Championships will kick off at the Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim in Strasbourg on Tuesday. After losing a good percentage of its national team (including Yannick Agnel, Coralie Balmy, Fabien Gilot, William Meynard, and Grégory Mallet) to retirement after the 2016 Olympic Games, and watching 2012 Olympic gold medalist and 2016 silver medalist Florent Manaudou take up professional handball, the French will be counting on Camille Lacourt, Mehdy Metella, Damien Joly, Jordan Pothain, Clément Mignon, Charlotte Bonnet, Mélanie Hénique, and Béryl Gastaldello to provide the star power. Keep an eye on up-and-comers Cyrielle Duhamel, Maxime Grousset and Alexandre Derache, who might surprise us with outsized performances.

Program

Tuesday, May 23

400 Men’s Freestyle A Final

100 Women’s Breaststroke A Final

200 Men’s Backstroke A Final

400 Women’s Individual Medley A Final

50 Men’s Butterfly A Final

50 Women’s Freestyle A Final

4×100 Men’s Freestyle Relay

Wednesday, May 24

1500 Women’s Freestyle Fastest Heat

100 Men’s Breaststroke A Final

200 Women’s Butterfly A Final

400 Men’s Individual Medley A Final

50 Women’s Backstroke A Final

200 Men’s Freestyle A Final

4×100 Women’s Freestyle Relay

Thursday, May 25

800 Men’s Freestyle Fastest Heat

50 Women’s Breaststroke A Final

200 Men’s Butterfly A Final

200 Women’s Individual Medley A Final

100 Men’s Backstroke A Final

200 Women’s Freestyle A Final

Friday, May 26

50 Men’s Breaststroke A Final

100 Women’s Butterfly A Final

200 Men’s Individual Medley A Final

200 Women’s Backstroke A Final

100 Men’s Freestyle A Final

4×200 Women’s Freestyle Relay

Saturday, May 27

800 Women’s Freestyle Fastest Heat

100 Men’s Butterfly A Final

200 Women’s Breaststroke A Final

50 Men’s Backstroke A Final

100 Women’s Freestyle A Final

4×200 Men’s Freestyle Relay

Sunday, May 28

1500 Men’s Freestyle Fastest Heat

100 Women’s Backstroke A Final

200 Men’s Breaststroke A Final

400 Women’s Freestyle A Final

50 Men’s Freestyle A Final

50 Women’s Butterfly A Final

4×100 Men’s Medley Relay

4×100 Women’s Medley Relay

Minimum Standards for 2017 World Championships Selection

Individual Events Women Men 50 Free 24.82 22.10 100 Free 54.50 48.58 200 Free 1:57.74 1:47.15 400 Free 4:8.34 3:47.43 800 Free 8:33.73 7:51.19 1500 Free 16:25.04 15:1.97 50 Back 28.01 24.93 100 Back 1:00.61 53.99 200 Back 2:10.68 1:57.58 50 Breast 30.99 27.20 100 Breast 1:07.22 1:00.26 200 Breast 2:25.91 2:11.11 50 Fly 25.91 23.29 100 Fly 58.15 52.08 200 Fly 2:09.21 1:56.72 200 IM 2:13.01 1:59.77 400 IM 4:38.91 4:17.88