2017 French Elite Nationals in Strasbourg: All the Links You Need

2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals in Strasbourg
- Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
- Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
- 50 m
- Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
- Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
- Meet Central
- Start Lists
- Results
The 2017 French Elite Long Course National Championships will kick off at the Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim in Strasbourg on Tuesday. After losing a good percentage of its national team (including Yannick Agnel, Coralie Balmy, Fabien Gilot, William Meynard, and Grégory Mallet) to retirement after the 2016 Olympic Games, and watching 2012 Olympic gold medalist and 2016 silver medalist Florent Manaudou take up professional handball, the French will be counting on Camille Lacourt, Mehdy Metella, Damien Joly, Jordan Pothain, Clément Mignon, Charlotte Bonnet, Mélanie Hénique, and Béryl Gastaldello to provide the star power. Keep an eye on up-and-comers Cyrielle Duhamel, Maxime Grousset and Alexandre Derache, who might surprise us with outsized performances.
Program
Tuesday, May 23
- 400 Men’s Freestyle A Final
- 100 Women’s Breaststroke A Final
- 200 Men’s Backstroke A Final
- 400 Women’s Individual Medley A Final
- 50 Men’s Butterfly A Final
- 50 Women’s Freestyle A Final
- 4×100 Men’s Freestyle Relay
Wednesday, May 24
- 1500 Women’s Freestyle Fastest Heat
- 100 Men’s Breaststroke A Final
- 200 Women’s Butterfly A Final
- 400 Men’s Individual Medley A Final
- 50 Women’s Backstroke A Final
- 200 Men’s Freestyle A Final
- 4×100 Women’s Freestyle Relay
Thursday, May 25
- 800 Men’s Freestyle Fastest Heat
- 50 Women’s Breaststroke A Final
- 200 Men’s Butterfly A Final
- 200 Women’s Individual Medley A Final
- 100 Men’s Backstroke A Final
- 200 Women’s Freestyle A Final
Friday, May 26
- 50 Men’s Breaststroke A Final
- 100 Women’s Butterfly A Final
- 200 Men’s Individual Medley A Final
- 200 Women’s Backstroke A Final
- 100 Men’s Freestyle A Final
- 4×200 Women’s Freestyle Relay
Saturday, May 27
- 800 Women’s Freestyle Fastest Heat
- 100 Men’s Butterfly A Final
- 200 Women’s Breaststroke A Final
- 50 Men’s Backstroke A Final
- 100 Women’s Freestyle A Final
- 4×200 Men’s Freestyle Relay
Sunday, May 28
- 1500 Men’s Freestyle Fastest Heat
- 100 Women’s Backstroke A Final
- 200 Men’s Breaststroke A Final
- 400 Women’s Freestyle A Final
- 50 Men’s Freestyle A Final
- 50 Women’s Butterfly A Final
- 4×100 Men’s Medley Relay
- 4×100 Women’s Medley Relay
Minimum Standards for 2017 World Championships Selection
|Individual Events
|Women
|Men
|50 Free
|24.82
|22.10
|100 Free
|54.50
|48.58
|200 Free
|1:57.74
|1:47.15
|400 Free
|4:8.34
|3:47.43
|800 Free
|8:33.73
|7:51.19
|1500 Free
|16:25.04
|15:1.97
|50 Back
|28.01
|24.93
|100 Back
|1:00.61
|53.99
|200 Back
|2:10.68
|1:57.58
|50 Breast
|30.99
|27.20
|100 Breast
|1:07.22
|1:00.26
|200 Breast
|2:25.91
|2:11.11
|50 Fly
|25.91
|23.29
|100 Fly
|58.15
|52.08
|200 Fly
|2:09.21
|1:56.72
|200 IM
|2:13.01
|1:59.77
|400 IM
|4:38.91
|4:17.88
|Relays
|Women
|Men
|4×100 Free
|3:38.35
|3:15.19
|4×200 Free
|7:54.93
|7:10.60
|4×100 Medley
|4:00.84
|3:35.17
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!