How Am I Able to Sprint at the End of a Really Tough Set?

Sammy Save Up. Sammy Sandbagger.

Either you know a swimmer who does this, or maybe you have rather sheepishly done this yourself on occasion. For a majority of the set this swimmer will loiter at the back of the lane, biding their time, for those precious last couple reps where they will suddenly be overcome with speed and energy while the rest whither and grind.

They will thunder into the finish, proudly look up at the pace clock, and convince themselves of a job well done.

Yeah, that swimmer.

What I am talking about isn’t necessarily that. It’s that little surge of energy and speed that we get at the end of a race, set, or a workout. It’s when, in spite of the tremendous effort already given, we are able to summon will from an unseen reservoir, and barrel across the finish line.

It’s not uncommon to see this in competition as well as training. The poor distance swimmers, who after giving their all for the better part of a quarter of an hour are still able to sprint to the wall on the last 50m.

If you are confused by this, perplexed by the fact that you had already been giving your all, and were somehow still able to pull off a faster-than-expected final effort, you aren’t alone. After all, the notion that at the end of a maximal effort, when your muscles and energy stores are depleted, that you can not only still maintain the effort but also speed up is something that physiologists have been puzzling over in recent years.

The reason is this: long before you hit your physiological wall, that point where your body cannot exert a single further ounce of effort, your brain is actively hitting the brakes. This is a function of survival; the brain pulls the hand brake on you before your lungs, heart or muscles call it a day.

To test this out, in 1986 French researcher Dr. Michel Cabanac asked a group of volunteers to perform a wall sit. He offered monetary compensation for each 20 second interval that the volunteers held the position, ranging from a couple pennies to several dollars. Unsurprisingly, those who were offered greater financial incentive held out the longest. While predictable, it demonstrated that how long the wall-sit was held was reliant on motivation coming from the brain, and not because their legs or hips gave out.

Knowing that it is largely a case of mind over muscle, how can we use this knowledge to supercharge our efforts in the pool? Here are two ideas:

Trick yourself into thinking that the finish line is closer than it is.

The reason that we are able to haul butt into the finish line is because our brain understands that the end is in sight. You can hack this idiosyncrasy in your day-to-day training by never looking beyond the next rep. I have talked previously about using the “One. More. Rep.” technique when doing a big set. You focus only on the upcoming rep, doing your best to forget the extent that remains to be done. When you consider how much is still to be done your brain begins hedging how much effort is going to be needed to complete the remaining reps. By believing that the finish line is closer than it actually is, it affects your perception of how fatigued you are.

Be present in the moment.

Elite swimmers have the ability to accept the struggle that comes with hard sets, and to be able to close them out strongly with seemingly superhuman efforts. Part of this is learned behavior, they have learned to be able to take on the hardship of training without becoming jaded or frustrated.

UC San Diego’s Dr. Martin Paulus, in research done on this specific topic, found that the same brain signals that allowed elite adventure racers to stay calm and focused during periods of max exertion were replicated through an 8-week mindfulness program done with a group of Navy Seal recruits, showing that this calmness and poise under duress can be learned and developed.

