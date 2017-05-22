Fresno State Brings In Stephanie Bartel For 2017-18 Season

Fresno State head swim coach Jeanne Fleck announced the addition of Stephanie Bartel for the 2017-18 season.

Bartel was a four-year varsity letter winner at Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif. She won the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke at the 2016 CIF-Central Section Division 1 Championships last May, breaking CIF-Central Section records. Bartel also broke the division record in the 100 Freestyle.

“We are so thrilled that Stephanie decided to stay home and be a Bulldog, “said Fleck. “She is a very talented swimmer that will help us across the board next season. Her ceiling is extremely high and we can’t wait for her to compete for us.”

Bartel swims year-round for the Clovis Swim Club.

Her best times (SCY) are:

50 back – 26.14

100 back – 55.08

200 back – 2:01.48

200 IM – 2:02.38

100 free – 50.60

200 free – 1:50.74

Bartel will enter the 2017-18 season as a freshman with four years of eligibility. She joins Osianna Mcreed, Emily Cutler and Zofi Niemczak in the Fresno State 2017 signing class.

