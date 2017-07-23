2017 FINA World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The heats of the women’s 100 fly, men’s 400 free, women’s 200 IM, men’s 50 fly, women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×100 free, and men’s 4×100 free are on deck for this morning. The 400s and relays will skip semifinals and swim their finals tonight, while the 50s-200s will swim semifinals tonight.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – HEATS

  • WR – 55.48, SJOSTROM Sarah: 7 AUG 2016
  • CR – 55.64, SJOSTROM Sarah:  3 AUG 2015
  • WJR –  56.46 OLEKSIAK Penelope: 7 AUG 2016

 

MEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS

  • WR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009
  • CR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009
  • WJR – 3:44.60, HORTON Mack: 1 APR 2014

WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

  • WR – 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015
  • CR 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015
  • WJR – 2:09.98, IKEE Rikako: 29 JAN 2017

MEN’S 50 FLY – HEATS

  • WR – 22.43, MUNOZ PEREZ Rafael: 5 APR 2009
  • CR – 22.67, CAVIC Milorad: 27 JUL 2009
  • WJR – 23.39, LI Zhuhao: 29 SEP 2015

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS

  • WR – 3:56.46, LEDECKY Katie USA: 7 AUG 2016
  • CR – 3:59.13, LEDECKY Katie USA: 2 AUG 2015
  • WJR – 3:58.37, LEDECKY Katie USA: 23 AUG 2014

MEN’S 100 BREAST – HEATS

  • WR – 57.13, PEATY Adam GBR: 7 AUG 2016
  • CR – 58.18, PEATY Adam GBR: 2 AUG 2015
  • WJR – 59.46, MARTINENGHI Nicolo’ ITA: 5 APR 2017

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE – PRELIMS

  • WR – 3:30.65, Australia: 6 AUG 2016
  • CR – 3:31.48, Australia: 2 AUG 2015
  • WJR – 3:39.87, Australia: 29 AUG 2015

MEN’S 4×100 FREE – PRELIMS

  • WR – 3:08.24, United States: 11 AUG 2008
  • CR – 3:09.21, United States: 26 JUL 2009

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Here we go …… I am watching the heats on Europsort . Yipiiiiiiiiii

Boknows34

Me too. 🙂 🙂

David

Me three.
We’re the die-hard fans

ERVINFORTHEWIN

Oh Jeaaah

Brownish

M4 and Eurosport 1.

harry

can u send me the eurosport link

Daaaave

56.44 for Worrell. Looked smooth and strong

Hswimmer

I’m so pissed right now because I don’t have the Olympic channel. Anywhere else I. can watch it in the USA???

Hswimmer

Please help lol

ooo

try this
http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#

Hswimmer

It helps but they’re just talking and not even showing the swimming at all. Anyone else have anything?

Pvdh

Google “Eurosport livestream”. 1st or 2nd option is a decent stream w/ English commentators

Boknows34

Try http://cricfree.sc/euro-sports-1-live-stream

Hswimmer

Never mind its good now!

