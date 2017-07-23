2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
The heats of the women’s 100 fly, men’s 400 free, women’s 200 IM, men’s 50 fly, women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×100 free, and men’s 4×100 free are on deck for this morning. The 400s and relays will skip semifinals and swim their finals tonight, while the 50s-200s will swim semifinals tonight.
You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – HEATS
- WR – 55.48, SJOSTROM Sarah: 7 AUG 2016
- CR – 55.64, SJOSTROM Sarah: 3 AUG 2015
- WJR – 56.46 OLEKSIAK Penelope: 7 AUG 2016
MEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS
- WR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009
- CR – 3:40.07, BIEDERMANN Paul: 26 JUL 2009
- WJR – 3:44.60, HORTON Mack: 1 APR 2014
WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- WR – 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015
- CR 2:06.12 HOSSZU Katinka: 3 AUG 2015
- WJR – 2:09.98, IKEE Rikako: 29 JAN 2017
MEN’S 50 FLY – HEATS
- WR – 22.43, MUNOZ PEREZ Rafael: 5 APR 2009
- CR – 22.67, CAVIC Milorad: 27 JUL 2009
- WJR – 23.39, LI Zhuhao: 29 SEP 2015
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – PRELIMS
- WR – 3:56.46, LEDECKY Katie USA: 7 AUG 2016
- CR – 3:59.13, LEDECKY Katie USA: 2 AUG 2015
- WJR – 3:58.37, LEDECKY Katie USA: 23 AUG 2014
MEN’S 100 BREAST – HEATS
- WR – 57.13, PEATY Adam GBR: 7 AUG 2016
- CR – 58.18, PEATY Adam GBR: 2 AUG 2015
- WJR – 59.46, MARTINENGHI Nicolo’ ITA: 5 APR 2017
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE – PRELIMS
- WR – 3:30.65, Australia: 6 AUG 2016
- CR – 3:31.48, Australia: 2 AUG 2015
- WJR – 3:39.87, Australia: 29 AUG 2015
MEN’S 4×100 FREE – PRELIMS
- WR – 3:08.24, United States: 11 AUG 2008
- CR – 3:09.21, United States: 26 JUL 2009
57 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap"
Here we go …… I am watching the heats on Europsort . Yipiiiiiiiiii
Me too. 🙂 🙂
Me three.
We’re the die-hard fans
Oh Jeaaah
M4 and Eurosport 1.
can u send me the eurosport link
56.44 for Worrell. Looked smooth and strong
I’m so pissed right now because I don’t have the Olympic channel. Anywhere else I. can watch it in the USA???
Please help lol
try this
http://www.mediaklikk.hu/m4-elo#
It helps but they’re just talking and not even showing the swimming at all. Anyone else have anything?
Google “Eurosport livestream”. 1st or 2nd option is a decent stream w/ English commentators
Try http://cricfree.sc/euro-sports-1-live-stream
Never mind its good now!