2017 Arena PSS – Santa Clara: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The fourth and final day is upon us in Santa Clara, with four more events on the schedule: the 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, and 200 IM. Approximately ten minutes after prelims alternating heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free will begin, with the fastest heat of each swimming with finals.

The women’s 200 fly shapes up to be a battle between top two seeds Katie McLaughlin and Kelsi Worrell, who have both performed well here. Jack Conger, Tom Shields and Chase Kalisz highlight the men’s event.

The women’s 100 breast is relatively wide open, with Hong Kong’s Yvette Kong the top seed coming in at 1:07.69. Just like the 200 on Friday, the men’s 100 breast here in Santa is stacked, with Kevin Cordes, Josh Prenot, Will Licon, Nicolas Fink and Michael Andrew all entered. All five were finalists in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year. Caeleb Dressel is also entered, though he was a no-show in both his events yesterday.

The women’s 100 back is led by Olympic bronze medalist Kylie Masse of Canada, who sits atop the world rankings this year with her time of 58.21 from April. Amy Bilquist and Regan Smith are also seeded under a minute, and last night’s 200 winner Hilary Caldwell will be in the mix as well. Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker was 4th in the 200 last night, but won’t compete at all today.

The men’s event should be an exciting one, with Cal teammates Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley set to face off with 2012 Olympic gold medalist Matt Grevers. The battle for a spot in the 100 back on the World Championship team is expected to come between these three, though NC State’s Justin Ress might have something to say about that after going a best of 53.49 in Charlotte this weekend.

The women’s 200 IM will be a rematch of last night’s 400, where Madisyn Cox and Elizabeth Beisel finished 1-2. The men’s event is loaded, with the Georgia trio of Chase Kalisz, Gunnar Bentz and Jay Litherland entered, along with Josh Prenot, Conor Dwyer, Michael Andrew, Will Licon and Caeleb Dressel. Don’t sleep on Abrahm DeVine either, who is coming off a solid runner-up finish in the 400 IM last night.

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 2:06.89, Kathleen Hersey, 2011

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

Meet Record: 1:54.31, Michael Phelps, 2009

Women’s 100 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 1:05.83, Rebecca Soni, 2011

Men’s 100 Breast Prelims

Meet Record: 59.51, Cody Miller, 2015

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

Meet Record: 52.76, Ryan Murphy, 2016

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

Meet Record: 2:09.53, Ariana Kukors, 2011

Men’s 200 IM Prelims