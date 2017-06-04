Wang Shun Hits 1:58.0 200 IM On Final Night Of Namesnik Invitational

2017 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th

Canham Natatorium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Prelims: 9AM, Finals: 6PM (Eastern Time)

The final night of the 2017 Eric Namesnik Invitational featured just three events, with the 200 IM, 200 back and 100 free on tap.

The top swim of the night came from China’s Wang Shun, entered as Steve Wang, who threw down a 1:58.05 in the 200 IM. Wang currently sits 2nd in the world with his 1:56.16 from Chinese Nationals in April, and is certainly a threat for the World title this year. He has won back-to-back bronze medals in the event at the 2015 World Championships and 2016 Olympics.

The women’s 200 IM was won by Miranda Tucker, who led a 1-2-3-4-5-6 sweep for Club Wolverine in 2:17.16. They had another 1-5 sweep in the 100 free, led by Gabby and Catie Deloof in 56.20 and 56.38 respectively.

The men’s 100 free was won by Club Wolverine’s Anders Nielsen, who clocked 50.35 to beat out teammate James William Jones (50.54).

Amanda Smith of the Northern KY Clippers won the women’s 200 back in 2:16.95, and China’s Allen Shi won the men’s in 2:00.29.