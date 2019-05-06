’19 NCAA Offseason: Head Coach Hires Trickling In, Assistant Positions Open

Within about two weeks of the conclusion of the 2018-2019 NCAA swimming & diving championship season, there were more than 10 Division I head coaching positions available. Now just over a month removed, those positions are slowly being filled. But at the same time, a number of big-time assistant and associate head coach positions have been vacated, long with a few more head coach jobs.

Below, we’ve laid out the current state of major Division I openings, as far as we know.

Head Coaches

Assistant coaches