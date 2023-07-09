17-Year-Old Petar Mitsin Roars to New World Junior Record in 400 Free with a 3:44.31

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Junior Record: 3:44.60, Mack Horton (AUS) 2014

European Junior Record: 3:45.93, Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 2022

European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

Championship Record: 3:46.26, Yannick Agnel (FRA) 2010

2022 European Junior Champion: Lorenzo Galossi (ITA) 3:48.14

PODIUM:

GOLD: Petar Mitsin (BUL) 3:44.31 *World Junior Record *European Junior Record *Championships Record

SILVER: Alessandro Ragaini (ITA) 3:48.42

BRONZE: Vlad-Stefan Stancu (ROU) 3:50.21

The 2023 European Junior Championships are ending with a bang right now in Belgrade. Capping off an exceptional week of swimming, Bulgarian 17-year-old Petar Mitsin put up his biggest swim yet, roaring to a new World Junior Record en route to claiming gold in the boys 400 free.

Mitsin domintated the field, which contained Italy’s Alessandro Ragaini and Romania’s Vlad Stancu, both of whom are having fantastic meets in their own regard, blasting a 3:44.31 to chip Mack Horton‘s WJR mark of 3:44.60. Horton’s record had stood since 2014, which made it one of the oldest World Junior Records on the books. On top of the World Junior Record, Mitsin blew the European Junior Record of 3:45.93 away and bettered the European Junior Championship Record of 3:46.26 by an even bigger margin.

This won’t come as a surprise, but Mitsin put together a brilliant race tonight to break the record. Mitsin won the boys 200 free earlier in the week with a 1:46.50, and displayed great control taking his 400 out tonight, splitting 1:51.00 on the opening 200m. Following the great first 200m, Mitsin then tacked on a 56.91 split on the 3rd 100, then came home in 56.40 on the final 100, for a 1:53.31 on the back half of the race.

Here is a split comparison between Mitsin’s World Junior Record performance tonight and Mack Horton‘s previous WJR swim from the 2014 Australian Swimming Championships:

Split Petar Mitsin – 2023 European Junior Championships Mack Horton – 2014 Australian Swimming Championships 50m 26.05 25.70 100m 28.26 (54.31) 27.65 (53.35) 150m 28.40 (1:22.71) 28.26 (1:21.61) 200m 28.29 (1:51.00) 28.65 (1:50.26) 250m 28.27 (2:19.27) 28.55 (2:18.81) 300m 28.64 (2:47.91) 28.91 (2:47.72) 350m 28.45 (3:16.36) 29.04 (3:16.76) 400m 27.95 27.84 FINAL TIME 3:44.31 3:44.60

Horton took his race out faster than Mitsin, particularly on the first 100m. While Horton would come home slightly faster than Mitsin, splitting 27.84 on the final 50, Mitsin’s ability to swim faster through the entirety of the middle of the race allowed him to produce the faster overall time.

For Mitsin, the performance came on the heels of an electric week of racing. He began by shattering the Bulgarian Record in the 200 free with a 1:46.50, which was good for gold by over a second. With one Bulgarian Record in the books, Mitsin then went on to roar to victory in the boys 800 free final last night, throwing down a huge new personal best of 7:47.45. Not only did the performance mark a massive improvement for Mitsin personally, it marked another Bulgarian Record, as well as a new European Junior Championship Record in the event.

If there was any concern that Mitsin might be a bit groggy today coming off the 800 free final yesterday, he put those concerns to rest tonight in emphatic fashion. With his 3:44.31 tonight, Mitsin added a 3rd Bulgarian Record, a 2nd Championship Record, a European Junior Record, and, of course, a World Junior Record to his incredible list of accomplishments in Belgrade this week.

Mitsin’s performance ranks him 4th in the world this year at the time this post was published.