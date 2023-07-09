Lana Pudar Caps Butterfly Sweep with Another Euro Juniors Record in the 50 Fly (26.10)

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lana Pudar completed her butterfly sweep at the European Junior Championships on Sunday, breaking her third meet record and Bosnian national record of the week with a personal-best 26.10 to win the 50 fly.

The 17-year-old shaved .04 seconds off the previous Euro Juniors record of 26.14 set by Russia’s Daria Klepikova in 2021. Pudar also lowered her own Bosnian record from 26.29, which she swam to earn silver at the 2021 European Championships.

Her 50 fly victory followed record-breaking wins in the 100 fly (56.95) and 200 fly (2:06.26). This marks her first sweep at Euro Juniors after she came close last year with gold in the 50 fly and 200 fly and silver in the 100 fly. In 2021, she took gold in the 100 fly and silver in the 50 fly and 200 fly.

GIRLS 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (JPN) 2017

European Junior Record: 25.66

European Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2014

Championship Record: 26.14, Daria Klepikova (RUS) 2021

2022 European Junior Champion: Lana Pudar (BIH) 26.49

PODIUM:

Pudar had the slowest start off the blocks but made up for it quickly in the water, beating out runner-up and top-seeded Martine Damborg of Denmark.

Damborg clocked 26.40 for silver while Germany’s Anna Maria Boerstler earned bronze in 26.55. Damborg dropped .38 seconds off her previous-best 26.78.

Pudar’s time is outside the top 25 in the world this season, unlike her top-10 performances in the 100 fly (No. 9) and 200 fly (No. 4). She made the A-final in both events at last year’s World Championships, and figures to be a potential medal contender at Worlds later this month in Fukuoka, Japan.