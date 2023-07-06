Lana Pudar Cracks 57 In The 100 Butterfly With 56.95 National Record

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Lana Pudar once again lowered her own Bosnian and Herzegovinian record in the 100 butterfly, delivering a time of 56.95 in the 2023 European Junior Championships final. That time was enough to garner gold for Pudar as well as get her under 57 seconds for the first time. Her previous national record and best time in the event was 57.27, which she swam at the 2022 European Championships for a bronze medal.

Pudar swam the race fairly similarly to how she swam in 2022 but was a touch faster on both laps, allowing her to shave off 0.32 seconds and dip under 57 seconds.

Split Comparison:

2023 European Junior Championships 2022 European Championships 50 26.65 26.89 100 56.95 (30.30) 57.27 (30.38)

Pudar was well under the 2023 FINA A cut here of 58.33. We can expect to see Pudar race at this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka where she will attempt to qualify for the 100 butterfly final for the second year in a row. Last year, Pudar placed 8th overall in the event with 58.44 (she was faster during the semi-finals where she swam 57.67). Pudar’s new time of 56.95 would have gotten her into 6th place.

Pudar now ranks 9th in the world this season in the 100 butterfly, replacing Louise Hansson‘s 57.99 from the Swim Open Stockholm.

Pudar is currently Bosnia and Herzegovinia’s top-performing swimmer and holds national records in the long course 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 50 butterfly, 100 butterfly, and 200 butterfly. She medalled in all three butterfly events at both the 2021 and 2022 European Junior Championships and won gold in the 200 butterfly at the 2022 European Championships while taking bronze in the 100 fly.

Beyond Europe, Pudar collected her first major international medal in the 200 butterfly at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, posting a time of 2:04.88 for a new national record.

At the 2023 European Junior Championships, she started with gold in the 100 butterfly and is the top seed in both the 200 butterfly (2:06.81) and 50 butterfly (26.29).