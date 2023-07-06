The Best SwimSwam Comments From The 2023 U.S. National Championships

At big swim meets, there are the hits, the misses, the records, and everything in between. But one critical component of major swimming competitions that sometimes goes unnoticed is the SwimSwam comments—where would we be without them?

I had a great time reading through the comments from this year’s Nationals meet. When I was in Indy, I scrolled through them every night at my hotel like I was reading the news. So of course, I had to dedicate an article to my favorite SwimSwam comments throughout the course of Nationals (keeping them appropriate of course, to maintain journalistic integrity).

KD vs. CC

I still can’t get over the fact that I started fabricated Kate Douglass-Caitlin Clark beef amongst the SwimSwam commenters. To me, the saddest thing about Douglass not being able to attend the Honda Awards ceremony (to be at Nationals, of course) was that she couldn’t challenge Clark to a 2IM followed by a game of H-O-R-S-E afterwards. Maybe I’ll make it happen at some point.

I’m Right…Again

I have to throw flowers at myself again for this one. I was high on Matheny making it, even back when everyone thought MA was a big favorite.

Medals Aren’t Given Out Based On Entry Times

…and I think a lot of people fail to realize that.

Timeless Ledecky

I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Katie Ledecky‘s career outlasted Tom Brady’s.

….Ouch

No words for this one.

Change In Perspective

I like this comment because it captures how we don’t fully appreciate something until we don’t have it anymore. 24 hours ago, Dressel finished 29th in the 100 free, so to see him in an ‘A’ final was a big milestone. And as it should be! It’s the baby steps that matter in his long road back to hitting top form.

Destin Lasco!!!

Loved seeing his breakthrough at this meet.

Sad But True

Why is it always the Texas guys?

The Floor Is Lava

Hey but on a bright note…does that mean we are getting 1:43s instead?

Statement Swim

Fellow SwimSwam writer Anya Pelshaw asked me a similar question: what was the point of swimming that fast in the 100 fly if he was only going to scratch? I told her that he was trying to make a statement, and she didn’t get it. Smh.

#LetBellaSprint

I’d love to see Bella Sims split a 4:00/4:20 800 free. It would be really funny.

The Mens’ 100 Free (Taylor’s Version)

Now I have a vivid image of Kyle Chalmers, Caeleb Dressel, and David Popovici going at it in the Madison (New Jersey) Community Pool while Taylor Swift is having a concert in the background. Thanks, Togger.

A New Rivalry???

And both of them have 1:53-point best times.

Boom!

Taa’s comment describes how we all felt about the USA Swimming selection procedure at this meet.

Katie Ledecky > Generator

The hamster wheel comment didn’t get enough love. I feel like Ledecky or Open Water specialist Katie Grimes could pull something up their sleeve to get the power up and running (thankfully, they didn’t have to!).

It’s Always The Fault Of The Officials

If you look closely at this speck of dust right here, you can actually see that it is dolphin kicking!

Stop Posting DQ Jokes, I Can’t Screenshot Them All!

But fr…this timeline is what the Day 3prelims session felt like.

Character Growth

Loved seeing Foster continue to develop and get over the big mental block that he had in the past.

Insider Rowdy

This one was funny because I do this sometimes as well, though not intentionally.

Giving Curzan Some Love

She handled her week like a champ, and she’ll be back next year for sure!

Heilman = Boss

This comment was great timing with all the coaching changes that have been happening recently.

So Confused

It’s a Sandpiper thing.

Rubbing Salt In The Wound

I mentioned this on Twitter, but I’d imagine that it was probably super difficult to pick yourself up and get on that podium after a third-place finish. Imagine if they did this at Olympic trials.

It’s Never Too Late To Come Back

Ruta is a great example, but there were several other examples posted in this thread of athletes that had a slump and returned to the top. And I love it.

Live Laugh Love Swim Twitter

Most underrated part of the sport TBH.

Kate Douglass = One Of A Kind

I second this so much. Very grateful to have seen 52.57 and 2:07.09 in-person.

Ledecky Cam

Me personally, I’d be honored to have a friend/family member swim against THE Ledecky.

Pun Intended

Corny but I like it.

Rizz King

Melanie Margalis presenting the 100 breast medal to Nic Fink was the best part of the whole meet and if you disagree, then you’re wrong.

Never Count The Veterans Out

Remember: one bad meet doesn’t mean that you’re done for.

Dillion Brooks-Core

I appreciate the sentiment of this tweet, but it doesn’t work here because China is a swimming powerhouse.

No Words

I apologize for back-to-back MA comments but this one was too funny not to post.