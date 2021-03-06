16-Year Old Julia Podkoscielny Pops 4:44 400 IM at Plantation Senior Meet

Piranahas Senior Invite

March 4-7, 2021

Plantation Aquatic Complex, Plantation, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Piranhas Senior Invitational”

The extra year delay of the Olympic Games are allowing a number of young American swimmers to come into their owns before the upcoming Olympic Trials, and another added her name to that group on Friday in Plantation, Florida.

16-year old Julia Podkoscielny swam a 4:44.83 in the 400 IM at the Piranhas Senior Invite, which improves her previous best time of 4:50.42. That easily cruises her under the Wave II cut to swim in the faster session of the two-piece Olympic Trials meet conceived for June.

The time jumps her to 28th-place all-time among 15-16 females in the race and makes her the 32nd-fastest American since January 1, 2018.

This is the second-straight meet for Podkoscielny to swim a long course lifetime best. At a Plantation-hosted meet in early February, she swam best times in three events: 2:14.97 in the 200 back, 29.20 in the 50 fly, and 2:16.36 in the 200 IM.

The high school sophomore is a four-time Florida High School State Champion, having won Class 2A titles in the 200 IM and 100 back in each of her two high school seasons. She trains for the Pine Crest School where her father Mariusz Podkoscielny, a two-time Polish Olympian, is a coach.

She also swam a prelims best time of 2:04.11 in the 200 free, the fastest of the heats, before scratching the final on Friday.

She wasn’t the only teenage swimmer to drop big time in that race. 18-year old Paige MacEachern finished 2nd in 4:51.84, which took six seconds off her best time and leaves her an excruciating .05 seconds away from her first Olympic Trials cut.

Among the biggest names in attendance at the meet is Jamaican Olympian Alia Atkinson. She swam, and won, the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.40.

That’s her best time in the event since the pre-pandemic FINA Champions Series meet in Shenzen, China where she was 1:08.15.

Atkinson finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke at the 2016 Olympics and is a four-time World Champion in short course meters. A versatile performer, she also won the 100 fly in 1:00.87 on Friday.

The meet attracted swimmers from across the region, but also drew in a number of teams from Massachusetts seeking a spring break escape for wide-open pools and warmer weather.

Other Event Winners: