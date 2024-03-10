14-Year-Old Margot Levesque Clocks 4:51.23 400 IM On Day 3 Of Iowa City Sectionals

2024 IOWA CITY SPRING SECTIONALS

March 7-11, 2024

CRWC, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

LCM (50 meters)

Day three of the Iowa City Spring Sectionals is in the books. Among last night’s top swims was Blue Fish Swim Club Margot Levesque in the 400 IM, who took 1st in a best time of 4:51.23. Levesque, 14, dropped a total of seven seconds throughout the day, as she was entered at 4:58.84 from this past January. Her swim moves her 45th all-time in the girl’s 13-14 age group.

Texas Ford’s Ava Pape, a Notre Dame commit, was the runner-up finisher in finals of the 400 IM (4:55.00), but recorded a 4:49.59 in prelims. Pape’s morning time marked a personal best by half a second, and took her under the Olympic Trials cut for the event.

The 200 freestyle went to Skylar Knowlton from Phoenix Swimming. The Indiana commit recorded a 2:04.31 in finals, clearing the field by over two seconds. She was about a second shy of her best time that she set a year ago.

Knowlton’s teammates Ariana Zhao and Isabella Schneider went 1-2 in the 100 fly. Zhao, 16, led the way with a best time of 1:01.85, while Schneider, a USC recruit, clocked a 1:02.30 to just miss her own personal best.

Gillian Davey won the 200 breaststroke in dominant fashion, hitting a 2:29.64 to win the event by over ten seconds. Her time represented a season best, but was well off her personal best of 2:25.07 from last April.

On the boy’s side of the meet, Raymond Hesser from the Gold Medal Swim Club kicked things off with a decisive win in the 200 free. He stopped the clock at 1:51.66, which takes him under his previous best time by a few tenths of a second.

The Iowa Flyers’ Jozsef Polyak had a fantastic day in the 200 breaststroke. The Minnesota recruit first dropped a second in prelims (2:17.50), then took off another second in finals (2:16.15) to improve his best by total of two and a half seconds on the day.

Polyak’s future teammate Ian Steffen from Minnesota got his hand on the wall 1st in the 100 fly at 54.83. He also steadily dropped throughout the day, as he entered with a best time of 56.39 then was 55.20 in prelims.

Cameron Linder, also from Minnesota, led a tight field in the 400 IM with a time 4:29.19. Finishing close behind him in a tie was teenagers Lukas Vetkoetter and Jack Maron (4:29.73), with Maron’s swim marking a new personal best by nearly five seconds.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

Combined Top 5:

Bluefish Swim Club – 570.5 Gold Medal Swim Club – 487 University of South Dakota – 399 Iowa Flyers Swim Club – 345 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club – 336

Girls’ Top 5:

Gold Medal Swim Club – 333 Bluefish Swim Club – 293 Phoenix Swimming – 271 Sioux Falls Swim Team – 247 University of South Dakota – 186

Boys’ Top 5: