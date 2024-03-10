Simone Manuel: “I’m trying to focus my success on how much fun I’m having”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
Olympic champion Simone Manuel has had arguably the best meet of her season so far in Westmont, clocking 24.4 in the 50 free, 54.0 in the 100 free, and winning the 200 free in 1:57.8.
Manuel reflected on her past few months in training, saying that she’s trying to focus less on times and more on how much she’s enjoying herself and her sport.
53.35 100fr not 54.0