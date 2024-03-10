Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Drew Kibler on Training with ASU Pro Group: “I’ve learned how to compete”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Drew Kibler took 1st in the 200 free, 2nd in the 400 free, and 5th in the 100 free at the Westmont pro swim. Kibler has seemed to reacted well to training under Bob Bowman and his pro group. The Texas alum says he has learned a lot from the myriad of veterans in the training group, specifically many different things about how to compete.

KingDevil
6 minutes ago

Well, there’s a video you want to send to every single recruit ASU goes after.…

Viking Steve
20 minutes ago

I’m impressed with his poise and process.

