Sam Short, Meg Harris & More Put Up Solid In-Season Swims In Brisbane

2024 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 8th – Sunday, March 10th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

Results

The 2024 Brisbane Senior Metro Championships concluded today with several Aussie Olympians in the water. This meet is positioned ahead of next month’s Australian National Championships and the all-important Aussie Olympic Trials on the calendar for June.

Freestyle ace Sam Short dove in for multiple races, kicking off his campaign with a victory in the 400m free.

20-year-old Short fired off a time of 3:45.17 as the sole sub-3:50 swimmer of the field. Tommy Neill was next in line with a time of 3:51.43.

Short was the 2023 World Championships medalist in this event, firing off a time of 3:40.68 in a thriller of a race in Fukuoka where he beat Tunisian Olympic champion Ahmed Hanfaoui by just .02.

Neill got the upper hand in the men’s 200m freestyle here, however, with the 21-year-old Rackley swimmer logging 1:48.11. That sneaked to the wall .16 ahead of Short’s 1:48.27.

Short wrapped up his meet with a gold in the 800m free, clocking a time of 7:48.73.

After her impressive 100m freestyle victory on day 1, Rackley’s Meg Harris doubled up with gold in the women’s 50m free.

Harris produced an effort of 24.72 to beat the field by over a second, with Lily Price getting to the wall behind her in 25.74.

Harris owns a lifetime best of 24.29 in this splash n’ dash, a result she produced at last year’s Sydney Open. She also took the women’s 200m free event at 1:58.24 as the sole sub-2:00 performer in the race today.

Price went on to win the women’s 19&O 100m butterfly in a new Brisbane Record of 57.64. Opening in 26.96 and closing in 30.68, Price’s outing overtook the previous record legend Lisbeth (Libby) Lenton posted well over a decade ago in 2008.

Price’s heats time also beat the record, with Price posting 57.91 as the top seed in the earlier round. Her 57.64 represents a new lifetime best, slicing .14 from her prior career quickest.

21-year-old Price also topped the women’s 50m fly podium in a season-best 26.47, getting to the wall .22 ahead of Harris’ 27.69.

New mom Emily Seebohm raced in the heats of the women’s 100m back, putting up a solid swim of 1:02.36 before opting out of the final.

In her stead, Bronte Job grabbed the gold, logging 1:00.63 to set a new Brisbane Record. She held the prior mark at 1:01.37 from last year’s edition of this competition.

Job also got the edge over Seebohm in the 50m back, with the former posting 28.06 to the latter’s silver medal-worthy 29.31.

Seebohm also contested the women’s 200m back where the Olympic medalist representing St. Margaret’s hit 2:16.28 for the gold just months after giving birth to her first child.

Additional Notes