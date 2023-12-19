14-Year-Old Lithuanian Tajus Juska Blazes 50.01 100 Free

2023 Greek Winter Championships

Lithuanian sprinter Tajus Juska, who was a revelation at the European Junior Championships this past summer, continued his rise over the weekend as he nearly broke one of the most coveted barriers in age group swimming.

At the age of 14, Juska put up a time of 50.01 in the LCM 100 freestyle during the Greek Winter Championships in Athens, lowering his previous best and Lithuanian Age Record of 50.52 set at Euro Juniors in July.

Already the third-fastest 14 & under swimmer of all-time, Juska was just shy of joining Romanian world record holder David Popovici (49.82) and England’s Jacob Whittle (49.97) as the only swimmers to crack 50 seconds before turning 15.

Juska produced that time in the preliminary heats, following up with a time of 50.14 in the final (splits currently unavailable) to finish fourth.

The victory went to Greek veteran Apostolos Christou (49.59), while 19-year-old Lithuanian Tomas Lukminas was the runner-up in 49.62 and Greece’s Panagiotis Bolanos (50.01) rounded out the podium.

Juska also put up blistering best times of 1:50.85 in the 200 free, 24.63 in the 50 fly and 54.25 in the 100 fly during the meet, taking out his previous best times and 14-year-old Lithuanian Age Records of 1:53.53, 24.79 and 54.83, respectively.

Specifically looking at the 200 free, only Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic (1:50.05), American Luka Mijatovic (1:50.40) and Dane Nicholas Castella (1:50.44) appear to have been faster than Juska’s new PB.

At the 2023 European Junior Championships in July, Juska was 12th in the 50 free (23.18), 10th in the 100 free (50.64), 21st in the 50 fly (25.11) and 16th in the 100 fly (55.13), and he also reeled off a pair of sub-50 relay legs for Lithuania in the boys’ 4×100 free prelims (49.98) and final (49.78).