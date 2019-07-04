Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jacob Whittle Breaks 50-Second 1Free Barrier At Just 14 Years Of Age

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2019 European Junior Championships, Jacob Whittle of Great Britain produced the fastest time of his career. In fact, he produced the fastest time of any 14-year-old’s career, punching a time of 49.97 to claim the 5th seed.

Whittle is the Derventio Excel teen who turned heads at this year’s British Championships, claiming a 100m free time of 50.37 in what we believe to be the fastest-ever time globally by a 14-year old. Faster than Olympic Champion Kyle Chalmers, faster than American dynamo Caeleb Dressel were at that age.

Splits for Whittle tonight include 24.47/25.50, with the final yet to come tomorrow night.

What’s extra impressive about Whittle’s 49.97 performance tonight is the fact that he was just 52.56 as of February of this year. He has managed to drop over 2 1/2 seconds en route to his monumental swim in just a short time span.

50.37 807 18 Apr 2019 Glasgow
50.40 806 18 Apr 2019 Glasgow
52.04 732 14 Feb 2019 Dubai (UAE)
52.56 710 14 Feb 2019 Dubai (UAE)

Jeff

Wow. To think he could still improve on that time as well. I hadn’t realised his time improvement had been so rapid either

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
bodybyfood

Looks like some sort of fins/zoomers/webbed feet in the photo. No wonder he’s so fast!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 seconds ago

