Sandra Day O’Connor: History-Making Female Justice and Swim Mom

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

December 19th, 2023 News

The first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court Sandra Day O’Connor was laid to rest today. In addition to her historic service for the U.S., she also was a swimming mom.

O’Connor died December 1, 2023 at 93 years old and was laid to rest at her funeral today at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

Sandra’s son Jay O’Connor gave a eulogy this morning and spoke of Sandra’s commitment to each of her sons. Jay said that “with her hardcharging eldest son Scott, getting him to 5:30 a.m. swim practice every morning helped him become an All-American swimmer at Stanford.” Watch Jay’s full eulogy here.

According to his LinkedIn, Scott O’Connor attended Stanford from 1975-1979 and graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He now works in Real Estate Investment & Development in Phoenix, Arizona. Notably, Sandra attended Stanford as well, enrolling at the age of 16. She graduated with a Bachelor’s in Economics in 1950 before graduating from Stanford Law School in 1952.

Scott swam at Brophy Prep, a Jesuit high school, in Phoenix. Five years after his graduation won its first of a record-setting 42 state titles.

Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated as an associate justice of the Supreme Court on August 19, 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. Just over a month later on September 21, Sandra was confirmed by the Senate with a vote of 99-0, becoming the first female Justice.

Sandra served on the Court until 2006. She announced her intentions to retire on July 1, 2005 and served until the confirmation of her successor Samuel Alito who was nominated by Bush and confirmed on January 31, 2006. Sandra was the first of six female Justices on the Supreme Court to this day.

1
1 Comment
Steve Nolan
39 minutes ago

