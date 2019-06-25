106 DI Men’s Teams, 184 Women’s Tabbed as CSCAA Scholar All-America Squads

A total of 777 teams from 480 colleges and universities have been tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) for the spring semester, meaning the teams have registered a 3.0 or higher GPA for the term.

A record 106 Division I men’s squads were honored as well as 184 women’s teams.

All told, among all divisions, the average GPA among women’s teams was 3.45, the highest to date. The men’s average GPA was 3.23, a little lower than that from fall 2018.

Michigan State boasted the highest GPA among men’s Division I swimming and diving programs, leading a record-number of 106 programs earning Scholar All-America honors in 2019. This is the first time more than 100 men’s teams have received the honor.

The Atlantic 10, Ivy League, Colonial Athletic Association, Mid-American Conference and Big 12 boasted all of its men’s teams among the honorees, while the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) put 10 teams on the list to lead all conferences.

Howard and Saint Francis College were honored for the first time.

Of the Top 10 teams at the NCAA Championships, nine also were among the Scholar All-America Teams. NCAA Champion Cal was the lone exception.

Texas (#2)

Indiana (#3)

NC State (#4)

Louisville (#5)

Florida (#6)

Alabama (#7)

Harvard (#8)

Ohio State (#9)

Virginia (#10)

On the women’s side, Indiana State put up a 3.75 GPA to lead the 184 honored teams, which is up eight from spring 2018. The ACC led the way in terms of number of teams honored, while the Ivy League, Northeast Conference and Conference USA saw all of its teams receive the accolade.

All 10 of the Top 10 teams at the NCAA Championships were tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams.

Stanford (#1)

Cal (#2)

Michigan (#3)

Louisville (#4)

Texas (#5)

Virginia (#6)

NC State (#7)

Tennessee (#8)

Indiana (#9)

USC (#10)