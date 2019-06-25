106 DI Men’s Teams, 184 Women’s Tabbed as CSCAA Scholar All-America Squads

A total of 777 teams from 480 colleges and universities have been tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) for the spring semester, meaning the teams have registered a 3.0 or higher GPA for the term.
A record 106 Division I men’s squads were honored as well as 184 women’s teams.
All told, among all divisions, the average GPA among women’s teams was 3.45, the highest to date. The men’s average GPA was 3.23, a little lower than that from fall 2018.
Michigan State boasted the highest GPA among men’s Division I swimming and diving programs, leading a record-number of 106 programs earning Scholar All-America honors in 2019. This is the first time more than 100 men’s teams have received the honor.
The Atlantic 10, Ivy League, Colonial Athletic Association, Mid-American Conference and Big 12 boasted all of its men’s teams among the honorees, while the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) put 10 teams on the list to lead all conferences.
Howard and Saint Francis College were honored for the first time.
Of the Top 10 teams at the NCAA Championships, nine also were among the Scholar All-America Teams. NCAA Champion Cal was the lone exception.
- Texas (#2)
- Indiana (#3)
- NC State (#4)
- Louisville (#5)
- Florida (#6)
- Alabama (#7)
- Harvard (#8)
- Ohio State (#9)
- Virginia (#10)
On the women’s side, Indiana State put up a 3.75 GPA to lead the 184 honored teams, which is up eight from spring 2018. The ACC led the way in terms of number of teams honored, while the Ivy League, Northeast Conference and Conference USA saw all of its teams receive the accolade.
All 10 of the Top 10 teams at the NCAA Championships were tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams.
- Stanford (#1)
- Cal (#2)
- Michigan (#3)
- Louisville (#4)
- Texas (#5)
- Virginia (#6)
- NC State (#7)
- Tennessee (#8)
- Indiana (#9)
- USC (#10)
|
Division I Women
|
Division I Men
|3.14
|Air Force
|3.02
|Air Force
|3.58
|Akron
|3.53
|Alabama
|3.68
|Alabama
|3.28
|American
|3.56
|American
|3.39
|Arizona
|3.41
|Arizona
|3.34
|Arizona State
|3.62
|Arizona State
|3.22
|Auburn
|3.66
|Arkansas
|3.13
|Ball State
|3.25
|Army / West Point
|3.41
|Binghamton
|3.18
|Auburn
|3.24
|Boston College
|3.57
|Ball State
|3.35
|Boston University
|3.39
|Binghamton
|3.51
|Brown
|3.68
|Boise State
|3.3
|Bryant
|3.53
|Boston College
|3.25
|Bucknell
|3.35
|Boston University
|3.3
|Cal Baptist
|3.69
|Bowling Green
|3.23
|Canisius
|3.2
|Brigham Young
|3.2
|Cincinnati
|3.67
|Brown
|3.07
|Cleveland State
|3.36
|Bryant
|3.65
|Columbia
|3.36
|Bucknell
|3.07
|Connecticut
|3.52
|Buffalo
|3.33
|Cornell
|3.5
|Butler
|3.08
|CSU Bakersfield
|3.59
|Cal Baptist
|3.49
|Dartmouth
|3.32
|California
|3.48
|Davidson
|3.41
|Campbell
|3.08
|Delaware
|3.37
|Canisius
|3.08
|Denver
|3.34
|Central Connecticut
|3.26
|Drexel
|3.67
|Cincinnati
|3.49
|Duke
|3.67
|Cleveland State
|3
|Evansville
|3.23
|Colorado State
|3.37
|Fairfield
|3.54
|Columbia
|3
|Florida
|3.55
|Connecticut
|3.01
|Florida State
|3.64
|Cornell
|3.29
|Fordham
|3.15
|CSU Bakersfield
|3.44
|Gardner-Webb
|3.5
|Dartmouth
|3.05
|George Mason
|3.44
|Davidson
|3.29
|George Washington
|3.41
|Delaware
|3.55
|Georgetown
|3.7
|Denver
|3.17
|Georgia Tech
|3.63
|Drexel
|3.53
|Grand Canyon
|3.53
|Duke
|3.67
|Harvard
|3.59
|Duquesne
|3.37
|Hawaii
|3.56
|East Carolina
|3.25
|Howard
|3.34
|Eastern Illinois
|3.05
|Illinois-Chicago
|3.48
|Eastern Michigan
|3.15
|Incarnate Word
|3.48
|Evansville
|3.27
|Indiana
|3.42
|Fairfield
|3.14
|Iona
|3.51
|Florida
|3.45
|Kentucky
|3.41
|Florida Atlantic
|3.18
|La Salle
|3.41
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3.09
|Lafayette
|3.58
|Florida International
|3.29
|Lehigh
|3.45
|Florida State
|3.11
|Louisiana State
|3.57
|Fordham
|3.25
|Louisville
|3.4
|Fresno State
|3.42
|Loyola (MD)
|3.56
|Gardner-Webb
|3.26
|Marist
|3.22
|George Mason
|3.04
|Massachusetts
|3.37
|George Washington
|3.11
|Miami (OH)
|3.6
|Georgetown
|3.37
|Michigan
|3.34
|Georgia
|3.72
|Michigan State
|3.54
|Georgia Southern
|3.02
|Milwaukee
|3.37
|Georgia Tech
|3.22
|Minnesota
|3.67
|Grand Canyon
|3.2
|Missouri
|3.59
|Harvard
|3.09
|Missouri State
|3.38
|Hawaii
|3
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3.54
|Houston
|3.04
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3.22
|Howard
|3.1
|Navy
|3.59
|Idaho
|3.31
|NC State
|3.54
|Illinois
|3.14
|North Carolina
|3.54
|Illinois State
|3.17
|Northwestern
|3.21
|Illinois-Chicago
|3.2
|Notre Dame
|3.51
|Incarnate Word
|3.04
|Oakland
|3.44
|Indiana
|3.22
|Ohio State
|3.75
|Indiana State
|3.07
|Old Dominion
|3.61
|Iona
|3
|Pacific
|3.43
|Iowa
|3.26
|Penn
|3.62
|Iowa State
|3.04
|Penn State
|3.32
|James Madison
|3.33
|Princeton
|3.7
|Kansas
|3.17
|Providence
|3.57
|Kentucky
|3.02
|Purdue
|3.48
|La Salle
|3.3
|Rider
|3.48
|Lafayette
|3.11
|Saint Francis Brooklyn
|3.42
|Lehigh
|3.19
|Saint Louis
|3.65
|Liberty
|3.16
|Seattle
|3.67
|Little Rock
|3.23
|Seton Hall
|3.58
|LIU-Brooklyn
|3.53
|South Carolina
|3
|Louisiana State
|3.3
|South Dakota
|3.66
|Louisville
|3.02
|Southern California
|3.61
|Loyola (MD)
|3.51
|Southern Illinois
|3.65
|Loyola Marymount
|3.21
|Southern Methodist
|3.51
|Maine
|3.26
|St. Bonaventure
|3.18
|Manhattan
|3.43
|Stanford
|3.24
|Marist
|3.04
|Tennessee
|3.59
|Marshall
|3.08
|Texas
|3.44
|Massachusetts
|3.08
|Texas A&M
|3.48
|Miami (FL)
|3.06
|Texas Christian
|3.45
|Miami (OH)
|3.01
|Towson
|3.3
|Michigan
|3.3
|UMBC
|3.65
|Michigan State
|3.19
|UNC-Wilmington
|3.2
|Milwaukee
|3.15
|Utah
|3.49
|Minnesota
|3.03
|Valparaiso
|3.47
|Missouri
|3.55
|Villanova
|3.56
|Missouri State
|3.26
|Virginia
|3.26
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3.11
|Virginia Tech
|3.44
|Mount St. Mary’s
|3.25
|West Virginia
|3.33
|Navy
|3.2
|William & Mary
|3.51
|NC State
|3.05
|Wisconsin
|3.42
|Nebraska
|3.15
|Wyoming
|3.5
|Nevada
|3.54
|Yale
|3.47
|New Hampshire
|3.72
|New Mexico
|3.37
|New Mexico State
|3.22
|North Carolina
|3.28
|North Florida
|3.31
|North Texas
|3.72
|Northeastern
|3.44
|Northern Arizona
|3.47
|Northern Colorado
|3.56
|Northern Iowa
|3.53
|Northwestern
|3.51
|Notre Dame
|3.3
|Oakland
|3.46
|Ohio
|3.49
|Ohio State
|3.46
|Old Dominion
|3.22
|Oregon State
|3.47
|Pacific
|3.5
|Penn
|3.49
|Penn State
|3.23
|Pepperdine
|3.3
|Pittsburgh
|3.33
|Princeton
|3.33
|Providence
|3.49
|Purdue
|3.57
|Rhode Island
|3.56
|Rice
|3.08
|Richmond
|3.48
|Rider
|3.53
|Rutgers
|3.55
|Sacred Heart
|3.65
|Saint Francis (PA)
|3.51
|Saint Francis Brooklyn
|3.64
|Saint Louis
|3.44
|San Diego
|3.31
|San Diego State
|3.42
|San Jose State
|3.64
|Seattle
|3.43
|Seton Hall
|3.54
|Siena
|3.65
|South Carolina
|3.41
|South Dakota
|3.44
|South Dakota State
|3.31
|Southern California
|3.6
|Southern Illinois
|3.49
|Southern Methodist
|3.44
|St. Bonaventure
|3.73
|Stanford
|3.05
|Stony Brook
|3.45
|Tennessee
|3.6
|Texas
|3.33
|Texas A&M
|3.49
|Texas Christian
|3.69
|Toledo
|3.18
|Towson
|3.51
|Tulane
|3.39
|UC Santa Barbara
|3.25
|UC-Davis
|3.32
|UCLA
|3.24
|UMBC
|3.59
|UNC Asheville
|3.5
|UNC-Wilmington
|3.37
|UNLV
|3.41
|Utah
|3.29
|Valparaiso
|3.58
|Vanderbilt
|3.41
|Vermont
|3.61
|Villanova
|3.41
|Virginia
|3.41
|Virginia Tech
|3.45
|Washington State
|3.55
|West Virginia
|3.48
|William & Mary
|3.46
|Wisconsin
|3.48
|Wyoming
|3.47
|Xavier
|3.63
|Yale
|3.34
|Youngstown State
