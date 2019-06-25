Watch Santiago Grassi Lower Argentine National Record in 100 Fly to 51.88

2019 SE RICHARD QUICK INVITATIONAL

Friday-Sunday, June 21-23

James E. Martin Aquatics Center, Auburn, AL

Long Course Meters

Results available on Meet Mobile: “2019 SE Richard Quick Invitational”

Argentina’s Santiago Grassi lowered his own Argentine National Record in the 100 meter butterfly Sunday evening at the 2019 SE Richard Quick Invitational, hosted by Auburn University.

Grassi, who represents Auburn University in the NCAA, lowered his own 100 meter butterfly record to a 51.88. Grassi’s previous record of 52.04 was set at the 2018 Georgia Bulldog Grand Slam in a time trial. Grassi’s splits show that though he was slightly slower at 50 meters, but that his back-end speed was considerably sharper Sunday:

Grassi 2018 Grassi 2019 1st 50 24.32 24.48 2nd 50 27.72 27.40 FINAL TIME 52.04 51.88

Grassi also won the men’s 50 butterfly in 24.06, just ahead of Erik Risolvato who touched 2nd in 24.08. Grassi also placed 3rd in the 200 fly in 2:02.74, and 3rd in the 100 freestyle in 51.12. Grassi also holds the Argentine national record in the 50 fly at 23.65, set earlier this month at the Mare Nostrum in Canet, France.

See video of Grassi’s record swim below. Video captured by Andrew Beggs.