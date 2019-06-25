Julie Meynen Breaks Luxembourgish 100 Freestyle National Record (Race Video)

2019 SE RICHARD QUICK INVITATIONAL

Friday-Sunday, June 21-23

James E. Martin Aquatics Center, Auburn, AL

Long Course Meters

Results available on Meet Mobile: “2019 SE Richard Quick Invitational”

Auburn’s Julie Meynen lowered her own days-old Luxembourgish National Record in the 100 meter freestyle Sunday at the 2019 SE Richard Quick Invitational, hitting the wall in 54.49. Meynen had an impressive meet all around, breaking three Luxembourgish National Records, and coming within striking distance of two others.

In addition to the 100 freestyle, Meynen also broke her own national record in the 50 meter freestyle, notching a time of 25.00. Both of Meynen’s previous national records in the 50 and 100 freestyles were set at the Clovis leg of the 2019 Pro Swim Series, where Meynen swam a 25.08 in the 50 and a 54.63 in the 100.

Meynen’s other national record came in the 50 butterfly, where she notched a time of 27.66 to take first, improving upon her previous best time of 27.85 by nearly 2/10ths.

In the 100 fly, Meynen placed 5th in 1:02.95, putting her within striking distance of the Luxembourgish National Record in that event, which stands at 1:02.22, set in 2009 by Christine Mailliet. Meynen also placed 2nd in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.26, scaring the national record of 2:01.87 set in April of 2018 by Monique Olivier.

Meynen’s splits in the 100 in Auburn versus in Clovis show that her improvement came mostly from more opening speed, though her split difference also widened:

Meynen Clovis 2019 Meynen Auburn 2019 1st 50 26.43 26.18 2nd 50 28.20 28.31 FINAL TIME 54.63 54.49

Video of Meynen’s 100 freestyle is provided below. Video captured by Andrew Beggs.