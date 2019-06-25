Record 777 Teams Named as CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

A total of 777 teams from 480 colleges and universities have been tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) for the spring semester, meaning the teams have registered a 3.0 or higher GPA for the term.

A record 106 Division I men’s squads were honored as well as 184 women’s teams.

All told, among all divisions, the average GPA among women’s teams was 3.45, the highest to date. The men’s average GPA was 3.23, a little lower than that from fall 2018.

Newcomers to the Scholar All-America listings on the men’s side were: Division I’s Howard University and St. Francis College along with Barton College, Bridgewater, Carroll University, King’s University, Penn State-Altoona, Saint Norbert College and Wisconsin-Eau Claire. For the women, five teams were first timers: Colorado State-Pueblo, the Maine Maritime Academy, the Masters’ University, Merrimack University and Thomas University.

Division II

The Emmanuel College women put together a 3.80 GPA to lead the 83 teams honored, which was a four team increase from the fall. The Bluegrass Mountain Conference boasted nine teams, while the Great Lakes Valley Conference saw eight teams honored.

On the men’s side, the University of Bridgeport, which announced it was cutting its program after the NCAAs, owned the top GPA (3.67) for the second straight year, among 53 teams were tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams. Nine Bluegrass teams and eight GLVC squads led the conference tallies.

Division III

Macalester was among the top two teams on both the men’s and women’s side for Division III. The Scots women boasted a 3.79 GPA ahead of Saint Catherine’s (3.76) to lead 185 honorees. On the men’s side, MIT nabbed the top spot with a 3.76 GPA with Macalester ranking second with a 3.70 mark.

The University Athletics Association saw all of its teams garner Scholar All-America accolades.

NAIA

Morningside College paced the NAIA women’s ranks with a 3.61 GPA, the highest among programs with 12 or more athletes. Of the 11 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams honored, Union College (Ky.) topped the men’s honorees with 12 or more athletes owning a 3.36 GPA, while Lindsey Wilson was tops among smaller teams with a 3.48. On the women’s side, Saint Mary’s and Soka each posted a 3.71 GPA, best among the smaller teams.

NJCAA

In the NJCAA ranks, two men’s teams and three women’s teams were honored. Barton County Community College (3.21) and Southwestern Oregon (3.04) garnered recognition on the men’s side. Iowa Lakes (3.46), Indian River (3.25) and Southwestern Oregon (3.08) were honored on the women’s side.