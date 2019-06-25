Record 777 Teams Named as CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams

A total of 777 teams from 480 colleges and universities have been tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) for the spring semester, meaning the teams have registered a 3.0 or higher GPA for the term.
A record 106 Division I men’s squads were honored as well as 184 women’s teams.
All told, among all divisions, the average GPA among women’s teams was 3.45, the highest to date. The men’s average GPA was 3.23, a little lower than that from fall 2018.
Newcomers to the Scholar All-America listings on the men’s side were: Division I’s Howard University and St. Francis College along with Barton College, Bridgewater, Carroll University, King’s University, Penn State-Altoona, Saint Norbert College and Wisconsin-Eau Claire. For the women, five teams were first timers: Colorado State-Pueblo, the Maine Maritime Academy, the Masters’ University, Merrimack University and Thomas University.
Division II
The Emmanuel College women put together a 3.80 GPA to lead the 83 teams honored, which was a four team increase from the fall. The Bluegrass Mountain Conference boasted nine teams, while the Great Lakes Valley Conference saw eight teams honored.
On the men’s side, the University of Bridgeport, which announced it was cutting its program after the NCAAs, owned the top GPA (3.67) for the second straight year, among 53 teams were tabbed as Scholar All-America Teams. Nine Bluegrass teams and eight GLVC squads led the conference tallies.
Division III
Macalester was among the top two teams on both the men’s and women’s side for Division III. The Scots women boasted a 3.79 GPA ahead of Saint Catherine’s (3.76) to lead 185 honorees. On the men’s side, MIT nabbed the top spot with a 3.76 GPA with Macalester ranking second with a 3.70 mark.
The University Athletics Association saw all of its teams garner Scholar All-America accolades.
NAIA
Morningside College paced the NAIA women’s ranks with a 3.61 GPA, the highest among programs with 12 or more athletes. Of the 11 men’s teams and 17 women’s teams honored, Union College (Ky.) topped the men’s honorees with 12 or more athletes owning a 3.36 GPA, while Lindsey Wilson was tops among smaller teams with a 3.48. On the women’s side, Saint Mary’s and Soka each posted a 3.71 GPA, best among the smaller teams.
NJCAA
In the NJCAA ranks, two men’s teams and three women’s teams were honored. Barton County Community College (3.21) and Southwestern Oregon (3.04) garnered recognition on the men’s side. Iowa Lakes (3.46), Indian River (3.25) and Southwestern Oregon (3.08) were honored on the women’s side.
|
Division II Women
|
Division II Men
|
3.35
|Adelphi
|3.22
|Ashland
|3.22
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|3.07
|Barton
|3.24
|Ashland
|3.28
|Bentley
|3.23
|Assumption
|3.23
|Biola
|3.32
|Augustana (SD)
|3.67
|Bridgeport
|3.4
|Azusa Pacific
|3.26
|Carson-Newman
|3.22
|Barton
|3.14
|Chowan
|3.52
|Bentley
|3.14
|Colorado Mesa
|3.55
|Biola
|3.41
|Concordia-Irvine
|3.28
|Bridgeport
|3.15
|Delta State
|3.35
|Cal State East Bay
|3.15
|Drury
|3.48
|Cal U – PA
|3.16
|Edinboro
|3.57
|Carson-Newman
|3.14
|Emmanuel
|3.35
|Chowan
|3.39
|Fairmont State
|3.61
|Clarion
|3.34
|Findlay
|3.39
|Colorado Mesa
|3.43
|Florida Southern
|3.36
|Concordia-Irvine
|3.39
|Florida Tech
|3.07
|Converse
|3
|Fresno Pacific
|3.04
|CSU-Pueblo
|3.33
|Gannon
|3.57
|Davenport
|3.07
|Grand Valley
|3.54
|Delta State
|3.04
|Henderson State
|3.4
|Dixie State
|3.45
|Indianapolis
|3.52
|Drury
|3.21
|King (TN)
|3.35
|Edinboro
|3.26
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|3.8
|Emmanuel
|3.24
|Lewis
|3.48
|Fairmont State
|3.41
|Lindenwood
|3.55
|Findlay
|3.02
|Mars Hill
|3.49
|Florida Southern
|3.39
|Maryville
|3.45
|Florida Tech
|3.26
|McKendree
|3.22
|Fresno Pacific
|3.52
|Mines
|3.77
|Gannon
|3.19
|Missouri S&T
|3.47
|Grand Valley
|3.47
|Northern Michigan
|3.23
|Henderson State
|3.1
|Nova Southeastern
|3.41
|Hillsdale
|3.37
|Pace
|3.41
|Indiana (PA)
|3.25
|Queens (NC)
|3.69
|Indianapolis
|3.73
|Roberts Wesleyan
|3.58
|King (TN)
|3.36
|Rollins
|3.4
|Kutztown
|3.19
|Saginaw Valley State
|3.76
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|3.2
|Saint Leo
|3.29
|Lewis
|3.3
|Saint Michael’s
|3.56
|Lindenwood
|3.44
|Salem
|3.69
|LIU Post
|3.14
|Shippensburg
|3.51
|Lynn
|3.3
|Tampa
|3.14
|Mars Hill
|3.09
|Tiffin
|3.45
|Mary
|3.15
|UC San Diego
|3.69
|Maryville
|3.15
|UMSL
|3.46
|McKendree
|3.44
|Urbana
|3.43
|Merrimack
|3.13
|Wayne State
|3.38
|Mines
|3.3
|West Chester
|3.45
|Minnesota State
|3.17
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|3.63
|Minnesota-Moorhead
|3.27
|William Jewell
|3.36
|Northern Michigan
|3.4
|Wingate
|3.38
|Northern State
|3.54
|Nova Southeastern
|3.07
|Oklahoma Christian
|3.44
|Ouachita Baptist
|3.71
|Pace
|3.63
|Queens (NC)
|3.59
|Roberts Wesleyan
|3.47
|Rollins
|3.32
|Saginaw Valley State
|3.51
|Saint Cloud
|3.45
|Saint Leo
|3.72
|Saint Michael’s
|3.4
|Saint Rose
|3.81
|Salem
|3.2
|Shippensburg
|3.47
|Sioux Falls
|3.39
|Southern Connecticut
|3.37
|Tampa
|3.24
|Tiffin
|3.54
|Truman State
|3.38
|UC San Diego
|3.62
|UMSL
|3.62
|Urbana
|3.12
|UT-Permian Basin
|3.6
|Wayne State
|3.54
|West Chester
|3.55
|West Florida
|3.34
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|3.19
|Western Colorado
|3.6
|William Jewell
|3.46
|Wingate
|3.46
|Wingate
|
Division III Women
|
Division III Men
|
3.59
|Albion
|3.17
|Albion
|3.42
|Alfred
|3.06
|Alfred
|3.07
|Alfred State
|3.11
|Alfred State
|3.27
|Anderson
|3.15
|Arcadia
|3.41
|Arcadia
|3.1
|Augustana
|3.3
|Augustana
|3.2
|Babson
|3.21
|Austin College
|3.33
|Bard
|3.27
|Babson
|3.18
|Baruch
|3.48
|Bard
|3.19
|Bates
|3.29
|Baruch
|3.13
|Berry
|3.37
|Bates
|3.1
|Birmingham Southern
|3.47
|Beloit
|3.4
|Brandeis
|3.59
|Berry
|3.03
|Bridgewater
|3.41
|Birmingham Southern
|3.12
|California Lutheran
|3.23
|Brandeis
|3.61
|Caltech
|3.48
|Bridgewater
|3.43
|Carleton
|3.54
|Bryn Mawr
|3.36
|Carnegie Mellon
|3.25
|Buffalo State
|3.27
|Carroll
|3.22
|Cabrini
|3.13
|Carthage
|3.67
|California Lutheran
|3.47
|Case Western Reserve
|3.64
|Caltech
|3.36
|Catholic
|3.58
|Carleton
|3.22
|Centre
|3.52
|Carnegie Mellon
|3.05
|Chapman
|3.3
|Carroll
|3.47
|Chicago
|3.26
|Carthage
|3.38
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|3.58
|Case Western Reserve
|3.02
|Clark
|3.39
|Catholic
|3.05
|Clarkson
|3
|Centre
|3.34
|Coast Guard
|3.5
|Chapman
|3.11
|Coe
|3.41
|Chatham
|3.53
|Colby
|3.69
|Chicago
|3.5
|Colorado College
|3.56
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|3.2
|Conn College
|3.19
|Clark
|3.32
|Denison
|3.49
|Clarkson
|3.01
|Drew
|3.44
|Coast Guard
|3.19
|Elizabethtown
|3.43
|Coe
|3.41
|Elms
|3.63
|Colby
|3.48
|Emory
|3.02
|Colby-Sawyer
|3.21
|Franklin
|3.65
|Colorado College
|3.07
|Franklin & Marshall
|3.59
|Conn College
|3.03
|Gettysburg
|3.46
|Denison
|3.22
|Grinnell
|3.44
|DePauw
|3.3
|Gustavus
|3.31
|Dickinson
|3.39
|Hamilton
|3.42
|Drew
|3.25
|Hanover
|3.42
|Eastern Connecticut
|3.14
|Hendrix
|3.42
|Elizabethtown
|3.23
|Hiram
|3.72
|Elms
|3.17
|Hood
|3.56
|Emory
|3.06
|Hope
|3.33
|Emory & Henry
|3.16
|Illinois Tech
|3.31
|Franklin
|3.28
|Illinois Wesleyan
|3.35
|Franklin & Marshall
|3.2
|Ithaca
|3.36
|Frostburg State
|3.17
|John Carroll
|3.2
|Gettysburg
|3.38
|Johns Hopkins
|3.33
|Goucher
|3.13
|Kalamazoo
|3.58
|Grinnell
|3.37
|Kenyon
|3.51
|Grove City
|3.47
|Knox
|3.36
|Gustavus
|3.19
|Lake Forest
|3.45
|Hamilton
|3.19
|Lawrence
|3.21
|Hanover
|3.07
|Lehman
|3.2
|Hendrix
|3.36
|Lewis & Clark
|3.56
|Hiram
|3.03
|Loras
|3.56
|Hope
|3.24
|Luther
|3.55
|Hunter
|3.24
|Lycoming
|3.43
|Illinois Tech
|3.7
|Macalester
|3.48
|Illinois Wesleyan
|3.06
|Marymount
|3.41
|Ithaca
|3.35
|McDaniel
|3.5
|John Carroll
|3.05
|Merchant Marine Academy
|3.62
|Johns Hopkins
|3.46
|Messiah
|3.42
|Kalamazoo
|3.76
|MIT
|3.31
|Kean
|3.38
|Mount Union
|3.54
|Kenyon
|3.32
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|3.31
|King’s (PA)
|3.07
|Norwich
|3.73
|Knox
|3.45
|NYU
|3.54
|Lake Forest
|3.28
|Oberlin
|3.51
|Lawrence
|3.34
|Occidental
|3.22
|Lehman
|3.37
|Olivet
|3.17
|Lewis & Clark
|3.29
|Pacific Lutheran
|3.44
|Linfield
|3.21
|Pacific U
|3.09
|Loras
|3.17
|Penn State-Altoona
|3.62
|Luther
|3.47
|Pomona-Pitzer
|3.27
|Lycoming
|3.08
|Principia
|3.79
|Macalester
|3.09
|Redlands
|3.02
|Maine Maritime Academy
|3.08
|Regis
|3.51
|Manchester
|3.06
|Ripon
|3.48
|Mary Washington
|3.42
|RIT
|3.25
|Marymount
|3.52
|Rochester
|3.37
|McDaniel
|3.28
|Rose-Hulman
|3.47
|Messiah
|3.01
|Rowan University
|3.15
|Millikin
|3.22
|RPI
|3.35
|Mills
|3.05
|Saint Norberts
|3.14
|Minnesota-Morris
|3.16
|Saint Vincent
|3.7
|MIT
|3.34
|Sarah Lawrence
|3.66
|Mount Holyoke
|3.31
|Scranton
|3.56
|Mount Union
|3.24
|Sewanee
|3.28
|Nazareth
|3.12
|Skidmore
|3.62
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|3.25
|Southwestern
|3.43
|New England
|3.32
|St. Lawrence
|3.23
|Norwich
|3.18
|St. Mary’s (MD)
|3.43
|NYU
|3.58
|St. Olaf
|3.35
|Oberlin
|3.33
|St. Thomas
|3.33
|Occidental
|3.09
|Staten Island
|3.61
|Olivet
|3.58
|Stevens
|3.53
|Ozarks
|3.02
|SUNY Brockport
|3.66
|Pacific U
|3.18
|SUNY Geneseo
|3.51
|Pacific Lutheran
|3.08
|SUNY Oneonta
|3.35
|Penn State-Altoona
|3.06
|Susquehanna
|3.43
|Penn State-Behrend
|3.55
|Swarthmore
|3.2
|Pfeiffer
|3.04
|TCNJ
|3.75
|Pomona-Pitzer
|3.37
|Trinity (CT)
|3.26
|Principia
|3.11
|Trinity U
|3.45
|Randolph-Macon
|3.41
|Tufts
|3.45
|Redlands
|3.33
|Union (NY)
|3.4
|Regis
|3.33
|Ursinus
|3.05
|Ripon
|3.09
|UW-Eau Claire
|3.45
|RIT
|3.61
|Vassar
|3.41
|Rochester
|3.17
|Wabash
|3.55
|Rose-Hulman
|3.31
|Washington& Jefferson
|3.12
|Rowan University
|3.56
|Washington& Lee
|3.2
|RPI
|3.26
|Washington College (MD)
|3.47
|Saint Benedict
|3.58
|WashU
|3.22
|Saint Joseph [CT]
|3.5
|Wesleyan
|3.2
|Saint Norberts
|3.43
|Western Connecticut
|3.52
|Saint Vincent
|3.12
|Westminster
|3.34
|Salisbury
|3.2
|Wheaton (IL)
|3.25
|Sarah Lawrence
|3.53
|Whitman
|3.61
|Scranton
|3.26
|Whitworth
|3.33
|Sewanee
|3.41
|Widener
|3.67
|Simmons
|3.47
|Willamette
|3.4
|Simpson
|3
|William Paterson
|3.48
|Skidmore
|3.17
|William Peace
|3.67
|Smith
|3.5
|Williams
|3.4
|Southwestern
|3.12
|Wittenberg
|3.63
|Springfield
|3.08
|Wooster
|3.36
|St. Joseph’s Long Island
|3.38
|WPI
|3.76
|St. Kate’s
|3.42
|St. Lawrence
|3.55
|St. Mary’s (MD)
|3.29
|St. Olaf
|3.49
|St. Thomas
|3
|Staten Island
|3.61
|Stevens
|3.53
|SUNY Brockport
|3.43
|SUNY Cortland
|3.36
|SUNY Geneseo
|3.2
|SUNY New Paltz
|3.42
|SUNY Oneonta
|3.25
|SUNY Oswego
|3.59
|Susquehanna
|3.52
|Swarthmore
|3.3
|Sweet Briar
|3.53
|TCNJ
|3.59
|Transylvania
|3.41
|Trinity (CT)
|3.39
|Trinity U
|3.62
|Tufts
|3.49
|UMass Dartmouth
|3.2
|Union (NY)
|3.59
|Ursinus
|3.32
|UW-Eau Claire
|3.31
|UW-Whitewater
|3.53
|Vassar
|3.5
|Wagner
|3.59
|Washington& Lee
|3.55
|Washington College (MD)
|3.67
|WashU
|3.42
|Wellesley
|3.61
|Wesleyan
|3.36
|Western Connecticut
|3.46
|Western New England
|3.57
|Westfield State
|3.4
|Westminster
|3.53
|Wheaton (IL)
|3.48
|Wheaton (MA)
|3.62
|Whitman
|3.09
|Whittier
|3.24
|Whitworth
|3.57
|Widener
|3.28
|Wilkes
|3.45
|Willamette
|3.3
|William Paterson
|3.69
|Williams
|3.06
|Wittenberg
|3.48
|Wooster
|3.56
|WPI
|3.41
|York (PA)
|3.41
|York (PA)
|NAIA Women
|NAIA Men
|3.39
|Asbury
|3.25
|Asbury
|3.48
|Brenau
|3.31
|Cumberlands
|3.45
|Campbellsville
|3.23
|Keiser
|3.52
|Cumberlands
|3.24
|Lincoln
|3.47
|Keiser
|3.48
|Lindsey Wilson
|3.13
|Lincoln
|3.27
|Morningside
|3.6
|Lindsey Wilson
|3
|Olivet Nazarene
|3.35
|Masters
|3.1
|Saint Ambrose
|3.61
|Morningside
|3.45
|Saint Mary (KS)
|3.19
|Olivet Nazarene
|3.35
|Tabor
|3.4
|Saint Ambrose
|3.36
|Union (KY)
|3.71
|Saint Mary (KS)
|3.21
|Saint Mary (NE)
|3.71
|Soka
|3.35
|St. Andrews
|3.31
|Tabor
|3
|Thomas
|NJCAA Women
|NJCAA Men
|3.25
|Indian River
|3.21
|Barton County CC
|3.46
|Iowa Lakes
|3.04
|Southwestern Oregon
|3.08
|Southwestern Oregon
