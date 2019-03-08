Division II Bridgeport To Cut Men’s & Women’s Swim & Dive

The University of Bridgeport will be cutting both it’s mens and women’s swimming & diving programs after this season. The school informed the team and alumni about the decision this week.
Bridgeport competes in the NCAA’s Division II and the Metro Conference. Both men’s and women’s teams finished 4th in that conference this past season among 17 women’s programs and 14 men’s.
Team members started posting about the cut on social media yesterday, including the posts below:
Today we heard the most devastating news. The swimming program has been cut in our school. They can say that its about money, not enough people etc. but we all know the real reasons behind this. I have been blessed to swim with this team. We may be a small team but we are one of the most successful teams in our school. And guess what, our school never spent a lot of money on us, we never got the respect we deserved, but we still proudly presented our school and fought as the purple knights. We did not let anything get in our way. I can just say, that the men's swimming team had 7 wins out of 7 this year. We were undefeated. The women's team has one 5 out of 7 meets. Which is amazing. And all that with a much smaller team and a team without divers. Every other team has twice as many people as us, but yet we still win. At our conference championships, we placed third. But that's still amazing, because, again we don't have divers and other teams have twice as many people as our team has. But who is to blame that we don't have divers and more people? 😉 We had representatives at the NCAA championships each year, and each year we had people place top eight in the nation. Each person in this team has some amazing qualities, not only in the pool, but in the classroom as well. This year, we have been voted the best academic team in Divison 2 in the Nation. To add to all this, our team isn't just a simple team. We are a family. We care about each other, fight for each other, laugh together and cry together. We have this quality that can rarely be seen in any other team. And our coaches, wow. The two most amazing people I met in my life. I have learned so much from them and I have never worked with people who are so dedicated to something like they are. They don't deserve this. We don't deserve this. When you have all these facts about our team, you can all see that there is no real reason behind this decision. We are basically being thrown out from our University. But we are not going to give up on this.We are going to fight for what we deserve. #SaveUBSwim
Hearing of the news that the Swimming program at the University of Bridgeport is being cut from the University’s Athletic Department this morning, is devastating news for the whole community. Not will they cut a great program which brought so much joy to the university, but also cut the opportunity for some young athletes to proceed their love for swimming and get an academic degree. I have never experienced such love and family sense, as well as seen such a diverse group of young people who proceed to bring a cultural diversity to the University. The swimmers not only used swimming as a way to grow as an athlete, but also teach kids and other members of the Community how to swim and keep the beaches and pools a safer environment for everyone. As part of the team a few years ago, I still call myself a Purple Knight every once in a while. Maybe we can’t change the decisions made, but we sure won’t drown without a fight! #saveubswimming2019 @ubswimteam
In addition, athletics director Anthony Viti e-mailed alumni today to inform them of the program cut.
“Following a comprehensive evaluation of all our programs, the University will be discontinuing our competitive swim program effective July 1, 2019,” Viti says in the e-mail obtained by SwimSwam. “As a former student-athlete, please know that this decision did not come easily as I experienced firsthand the heart and effort that our student-athletes and coaches put into their practice and competitions.”
He referenced low participation numbers on the women’s program and the absence of a dive program as contributing factors in the decision to cut the program.
We’ve reached out to the athletic department for comment, but have not yet received a response.
Wow a pretty successful team to be cut.
It will be interesting to see how many more D2 teams get the same treatment, especially if the rational is low participation numbers and the absence of a dive program.
I am sure this won’t get as much recognition as some of the bigger D1 schools that have been cut but it is still a very odd time to be a swimmer at a school that undervalues swimming or an alumni of a program like that.
Multiple NCAAs Champs, Silver Medalists, countless All Americans and 1 NCAA relay record back in 2013. I am proud and devastated UB Alumni at the same time…it is all downhill for D2 now…
Pretty sure this is not the beginning of the end for D2 swimming – I’ve seen more than a few announcements of new D2 teams the past half decade or so.
. . . .Let me guess which sports DIDN’T get cut. . . . .
Well, their only listed men’s sports were basketball, baseball, cross country, soccer, and swimming.