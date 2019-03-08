Division II Bridgeport To Cut Men’s & Women’s Swim & Dive

The University of Bridgeport will be cutting both it’s mens and women’s swimming & diving programs after this season. The school informed the team and alumni about the decision this week.

Bridgeport competes in the NCAA’s Division II and the Metro Conference. Both men’s and women’s teams finished 4th in that conference this past season among 17 women’s programs and 14 men’s.

Team members started posting about the cut on social media yesterday, including the posts below:

In addition, athletics director Anthony Viti e-mailed alumni today to inform them of the program cut.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of all our programs, the University will be discontinuing our competitive swim program effective July 1, 2019,” Viti says in the e-mail obtained by SwimSwam. “As a former student-athlete, please know that this decision did not come easily as I experienced firsthand the heart and effort that our student-athletes and coaches put into their practice and competitions.”

He referenced low participation numbers on the women’s program and the absence of a dive program as contributing factors in the decision to cut the program.

We’ve reached out to the athletic department for comment, but have not yet received a response.