Why Leah Smith Hasn’t Trained a Lot of Long Course Lately (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
- American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
- World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky
- PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
- Trials Cut: 4:16.89
- Bingjie Li (China)- 4:03.29
- Jianjiahe Wang (China)- 4:05.28
- Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 4:08.41
The duo of Chinese teens, Bingjie Li and Jianjiahe Wang, dominated the field. Li is now #2 in the world behind Katie Ledecky while Wang is #3 behind Li. Retaining the top 10 positions in the world ranks were Leah Smith, Melanie Margalis (4:10.50), and Hali Flickinger (4:11.38).
Another teen, 17-year-old Yara Hierath, won the B-final by a narrow finish with a 4:16.72.
Leave a Reply