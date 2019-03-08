Why Leah Smith Hasn’t Trained a Lot of Long Course Lately (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky

World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky

PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky

Trials Cut: 4:16.89

The duo of Chinese teens, Bingjie Li and Jianjiahe Wang, dominated the field. Li is now #2 in the world behind Katie Ledecky while Wang is #3 behind Li. Retaining the top 10 positions in the world ranks were Leah Smith, Melanie Margalis (4:10.50), and Hali Flickinger (4:11.38).

Another teen, 17-year-old Yara Hierath, won the B-final by a narrow finish with a 4:16.72.