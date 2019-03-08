Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Why Leah Smith Hasn’t Trained a Lot of Long Course Lately (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
  • American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
  • World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky
  • PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
  • Trials Cut: 4:16.89
  1. Bingjie Li (China)- 4:03.29
  2. Jianjiahe Wang (China)- 4:05.28
  3. Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 4:08.41

The duo of Chinese teens, Bingjie Li and Jianjiahe Wang, dominated the field. Li is now #2 in the world behind Katie Ledecky while Wang is #3 behind Li. Retaining the top 10 positions in the world ranks were Leah SmithMelanie Margalis (4:10.50), and Hali Flickinger (4:11.38).

Another teen, 17-year-old Yara Hierath, won the B-final by a narrow finish with a 4:16.72.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!