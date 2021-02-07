Yorktown’s Torri Huske Clips Own National Public High School Record in 100 Fly

Yorktown High School senior Torri Huske just edged out her own national public high school record in the 100 fly today at the VHSL Northern Region Championships in Oakton, Virginia.

In her second swim of the timed finals session, Huske hit 50.67, 0.02s faster than her 50.69 from last year’s VHSL State Championships. Huske should be swimming again exactly a week from now in the same pool at states again, so she’ll have one more chance to lower her public school record, as well as the overall high school record of 50.35, which Claire Curzan set last year.

Huske had actually set the overall record at 51.29 in 2019 until Curzan broke it last year. Huske is certainly capable of regaining the record: her lifetime best is a 50.29, done while competing for her club team, Arlington Aquatic Club, last December. Her time tonight is her 3rd-fastest time ever.

In her other individual event tonight, the 200 IM, Huske won with a time of 1:54.90. That’s her 2nd-fastst time ever, and appears to be the 3rd-fastest time ever done in high school competition. Dagny Knutson holds the high school record with a 1:53.82 from 2009.

Huske also helped Yorktown to a pair of relay victories, leading off the 200 free relay in 22.20, and the 400 free relay in 48.61. Look for a complete meet recap once full results and score are available.