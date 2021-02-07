Indian River St. College’s Altmann and Brandon Shine at Stanton C. Craigie Meet

2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet

February 5-7, 2021

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Meet”

Following an impressive Friday night session which saw Blair Stoneburg post the 2nd fastest time in the country in the 1000 freestyle, more swimmers were in action on Saturday morning.

Indian River State College’s Luke Altmann threw down 3 personal bests in addition to claiming 2 victories during the morning session.

The 19 year-old Altmann began the morning by posting a time of 1:40.91 in the 200 freestyle, cutting over 5 seconds off of his best time. With this, he claimed victory by about a second ahead of his teammate Caleb Brandon who finished in 1:41.51.

Altmann then contested the 100 IM, dropping a second and a half off of his best time to finish 8th overall in a time of 55.37.

Finishing out the day, Altman swam the 50 freestyle where he once again finished first overall in a time of 20.86, cutting .3 off of his best time.

Indian River are the dominant program of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), which is still scheduled to host its national championship meet. That meet is scheduled from April 28-May 1, later than normal.

The aforementioned Brandon also had a major drop in the 50 freestyle, cutting over a second off of his best time to finish in 21.79. This marked his first time under the 23 second mark.

Other Highlights: