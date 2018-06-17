York IMer Logan Brockway Commits to West Chester

York, Pennsylvania’s Logan Brockway has committed to West Chester University’s class of 2022. He swims for Dallastown Area High School and the York YMCA. Brockway specializes mostly in IM and fly. He placed 7th in the 200 IM (1:52.93) at the 2018 PIAA Boys 3A Swimming & Diving Championships. He also competed in backstroke in prelims, finishing 23rd (52.50).

Swimming for York YMCA at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships this spring, he won the C final of the 100 fly with 49.56. He also competed in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. Last summer, he swam the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 2017 YMCA Long Course Nationals. That meet produced his PBs in all five of those events plus the 50 free.

The Golden Rams men’s team won the conference title at 2018 PSAC Championships. Brockway would have added to their results with A-final finishes in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He also would have made the B final in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.56

200 IM – 1:52.24

100 back – 51.93

50 free – 22.66

100 free – 46.77

