Yoga for Swimmers – Using Yoga to Increase Shoulder Mobility

The development of shoulder mobility is an important element of a swimming-specific yoga practice. Many swimmers have extremely tight shoulders, which limits their range of motion. This limited range of motion can have not only have a negative effect on performance, but can also leave swimmers vulnerable to injuries.
This swimming-specific yoga shoulder mobility sequence is an incredible way to open up through the shoulders in several different ways.
This sequence includes the following swimming-specific yoga poses.
Standing Cat
Benefits:
- Increases shoulder, wrist and spinal mobility
- Improves scapular awareness
- Opens up through the upper back
- Stress relief
Cues:
- Start in mountain pose
- Interlace your fingers and bring your hands in front of your sternum with your palms facing away from you
- On an exhale extend the arms at the same time rounding through the upper back and feeling the space between the shoulder blades widen
- Allow your neck to relax dropping your chin towards your chest
Overhead reach
Benefits:
- Increases shoulder, wrist and spinal mobility
- Stretches the forearms
- Improves scapular awareness
- Stretches the back and sides of the body
Cues:
- Start in standing cat
- On an inhale begin bring the palms to point straight to the sky
- At the same time as reaching towards the sky bring the spine into a neutral position
- Reach through the back and the sides of the body
Standing Chest Opener
Benefits:
- Increases shoulder mobility
- Strengthens the neck
- Improves posture
- Opens through the front of the body
Cues:
- Start in mountain pose
- Inhale and bring the arms up and overhead
- Interlace the fingers bringing your hands behind your head
- On an exhale press your head into your hands and your hands into your head lengthening your neck
- Keeping the spine in a neutral position and the core slightly engaged start to bring the elbows back stretching through the chest and the inside of the shoulders
Standing Neck Stretch
Benefits:
- Increases neck mobility
- Improves posture
- Stress relief
Cues:
- Start in mountain pose
- On an inhale bring your arms out, up and overhead
- Interlace your fingers and bring your hands behind your head
- On an exhale press your hands into your head and your head into your hands feeling the neck lengthen
- On the next exhale drop you chin towards your chest allowing your elbows to come towards each other stretching the gently stretching back of the neck
Eagle Arms
Benefits:
- Increases shoulder mobility
- Improves scapular awareness
- Stretches the shoulders and upper back
Cues:
- Start in mountain pose
- On an inhale bring your arms out, up and overhead
- On an exhale and bring your left arm under your right
- Draw the forearms towards each other working with your own range of motion
- In the full expression of this pose the forearms will be crossed and the hands will be wrapped
- Press your forearms away from you feeling the space between the shoulder blades widen
- Keep the traps relaxed
This sequence can be done before practice to increase range of motion. It can also be used after a practice to stretch out the shoulders allowing for more effective recovery.
…
This Yoga for Swimmers article is brought to you by Swimming-Specific Yoga the world’s top resource for online yoga classes and content designed for swimmers and multi-sport athletes.
Sign up here to receive the Swimming Specific Yoga newsletter
The newsletter includes information on how yoga can enhance both your swimming performance and your wellness.
Leave a Reply