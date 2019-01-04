Yoga for Swimmers – Using Yoga to Increase Shoulder Mobility

The development of shoulder mobility is an important element of a swimming-specific yoga practice. Many swimmers have extremely tight shoulders, which limits their range of motion. This limited range of motion can have not only have a negative effect on performance, but can also leave swimmers vulnerable to injuries.

This swimming-specific yoga shoulder mobility sequence is an incredible way to open up through the shoulders in several different ways.

This sequence includes the following swimming-specific yoga poses.

Standing Cat

Benefits:

Increases shoulder, wrist and spinal mobility

Improves scapular awareness

Opens up through the upper back

Stress relief

Cues:

​ Start in mountain pose

Start in mountain pose Interlace your fingers and bring your hands in front of your sternum with your palms facing away from you

On an exhale extend the arms at the same time rounding through the upper back and feeling the space between the shoulder blades widen

Allow your neck to relax dropping your chin towards your chest

Overhead reach

Benefits:

Increases shoulder, wrist and spinal mobility

Stretches the forearms

Improves scapular awareness

Stretches the back and sides of the body

Cues:

​ Start in standing cat

Start in standing cat On an inhale begin bring the palms to point straight to the sky

At the same time as reaching towards the sky bring the spine into a neutral position

Reach through the back and the sides of the body

Standing Chest Opener

Benefits:

Increases shoulder mobility

Strengthens the neck

Improves posture

Opens through the front of the body

Cues:

Start in mountain pose

Inhale and bring the arms up and overhead

Interlace the fingers bringing your hands behind your head

On an exhale press your head into your hands and your hands into your head lengthening your neck

Keeping the spine in a neutral position and the core slightly engaged start to bring the elbows back stretching through the chest and the inside of the shoulders

Standing Neck Stretch

Benefits:

Increases neck mobility

Improves posture

Stress relief

Cues:

Start in mountain pose

On an inhale bring your arms out, up and overhead

Interlace your fingers and bring your hands behind your head

On an exhale press your hands into your head and your head into your hands feeling the neck lengthen

On the next exhale drop you chin towards your chest allowing your elbows to come towards each other stretching the gently stretching back of the neck

Eagle Arms

Benefits:

Increases shoulder mobility

Improves scapular awareness

Stretches the shoulders and upper back

Cues:

Start in mountain pose

On an inhale bring your arms out, up and overhead

On an exhale and bring your left arm under your right

Draw the forearms towards each other working with your own range of motion

In the full expression of this pose the forearms will be crossed and the hands will be wrapped

Press your forearms away from you feeling the space between the shoulder blades widen

Keep the traps relaxed

This sequence can be done before practice to increase range of motion. It can also be used after a practice to stretch out the shoulders allowing for more effective recovery.

