Yoga for Swimmers – Using Yoga to Increase Shoulder Mobility

The development of shoulder mobility is an important element of a swimming-specific yoga practice. Many swimmers have extremely tight shoulders, which limits their range of motion. This limited range of motion can have not only have a negative effect on performance, but can also leave swimmers vulnerable to injuries.

This swimming-specific yoga shoulder mobility sequence is an incredible way to open up through the shoulders in several different ways.

This sequence includes the following swimming-specific yoga poses.

Standing Cat

Benefits:

  • Increases shoulder, wrist and spinal mobility
  • Improves scapular awareness
  • Opens up through the upper back
  • Stress relief

Cues:

  • Start in mountain pose
  • Interlace your fingers and bring your hands in front of your sternum with your palms facing away from you
  • On an exhale extend the arms at the same time rounding through the upper back and feeling the space between the shoulder blades widen
  • Allow your neck to relax dropping your chin towards your chest

Swimming-Specific YogaSwimming-Specific Yoga

Overhead reach

Benefits:

  • Increases shoulder, wrist and spinal mobility
  • Stretches the forearms
  • Improves scapular awareness
  • Stretches the back and sides of the body

Cues:

  • Start in standing cat
  • On an inhale begin bring the palms to point straight to the sky
  • At the same time as reaching towards the sky bring the spine into a neutral position
  • Reach through the back and the sides of the body

Swimming-Specific Yoga

Standing Chest Opener

Benefits:

  • Increases shoulder mobility
  • Strengthens the neck
  • Improves posture
  • Opens through the front of the body

Cues:

  • Start in mountain pose
  • Inhale and bring the arms up and overhead
  • Interlace the fingers bringing your hands behind your head
  • On an exhale press your head into your hands and your hands into your head lengthening your neck
  • Keeping the spine in a neutral position and the core slightly engaged start to bring the elbows back stretching through the chest and the inside of the shoulders

Swimming-Specific YogaSwimming-Specific Yoga

Standing Neck Stretch

Benefits:

  • Increases neck mobility
  • Improves posture
  • Stress relief

Cues:

  • Start in mountain pose
  • On an inhale bring your arms out, up and overhead
  • Interlace your fingers and bring your hands behind your head
  • On an exhale press your hands into your head and your head into your hands feeling the neck lengthen
  • On the next exhale drop you chin towards your chest allowing your elbows to come towards each other stretching the gently stretching back of the neck

Swimming-Specific YogaSwimming-Specific Yoga

Eagle Arms

Benefits:

  • Increases shoulder mobility
  • Improves scapular awareness
  • Stretches the shoulders and upper back

Cues:

  • Start in mountain pose
  • On an inhale bring your arms out, up and overhead
  • On an exhale and bring your left arm under your right
  • Draw the forearms towards each other working with your own range of motion
  • In the full expression of this pose the forearms will be crossed and the hands will be wrapped
  • Press your forearms away from you feeling the space between the shoulder blades widen
  • Keep the traps relaxed

Swimming-Specific YogaSwimming-Specific Yoga

 

This sequence can be done before practice to increase range of motion. It can also be used after a practice to stretch out the shoulders allowing for more effective recovery.

This Yoga for Swimmers article is brought to you by Swimming-Specific Yoga the world’s top resource for online yoga classes and content designed for swimmers and multi-sport athletes.

Swimming Specific Yoga

