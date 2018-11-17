YNats Finalist Matthew Knox Sends Verbal Commitment to Duke

Matthew Knox of Springfield, Illinois has announced his verbal commitment to Duke University’s class of 2023. Coleman Kredich, Kevin Repice, Nick Talati,

“I am extremely honored and excited to announce that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University! A special thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way — coaches, friends, teachers, family — can’t wait to be a Blue Devil!”

Knox swims for Springfield High School, where he is a senior, and Springfield YMCA Swim Team. He swam the 200/500 free double at the IHSA State Meet his sophomore year but didn’t compete as a junior. In club swimming, he was 5th in the 100 free, 13th in the 200 free, and 20th in the 500 free at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships. He went best times in the 50/100/200/500 free. At the same meet a year earlier, he was 9th in the 100 free and 12th in the 200.

This summer he wrapped up long course season at Rochester Futures. He finaled, and went lifetime bests, in all his events: 50 free (10th), 100 free (7th), 200 free (3rd), 400 free (6th), 200 IM (10th), and 400 IM (13th). In the past year, he has dropped in LCM: 400 IM (-17.8 seconds), 200 IM (-17.7), 400 free (-8.1), 200 free (-1.8), 50 free (-9/10), and 100 free (-2/10).

SCY times:

50 free – 20.97

100 free – 45.43

200 free – 1:40.09

200 IM – 1:53.92

400 IM – 4:05.37