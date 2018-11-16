2018 IU Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

Night 2 of 3 at the IU Invite in Bloomington will be a jam packed one with seven women’s and seven men’s events on the schedule.

Among the highlights will be reigning NCAA champions and American Record holders Lilly King and Ian Finnerty, both of Indiana, swimming in the women’s and men’s 100 breaststroke. For a full recap of this morning’s prelims click here.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay Timed Final

NC State, 1:35.60 Indiana, 1:35.86 Louisville, 1:36.31

The NC State women won a tight race with Indiana and Louisville in the women’s 200 medley relay as all three teams achieved the NCAA Automatic standard of 1:36.75.

Elise Haan (24.14) got them the lead with a quick backstroke leg, and then Sophie Hansson (26.49), Sirena Rowe (23.56) and Ky-lee Perry (21.41) got the job done for a final time of 1:35.60.

Indiana’s Lilly King erased nearly all of their deficit after the backstroke with a 25.43 split on breast, and then Christie Jensen vaulted the Hoosiers into the lead on fly with a 23.14 leg. Ileah Doctor still had a very strong split in 21.94, but was caught by Perry and they settled for 2nd in 1:35.86.

Louisville was 3rd in 1:36.75, with all around strong splits from Alina Kendzior (24.50), Maria Astashkina (27.03), Grace Oglesby (23.01) and Casey Fanz (21.77).

Men’s 200 Medley Relay Timed Final

NC State, 1:24.57 Louisville, 1:25.19 Indiana, 1:25.25

The NC State men kept their relay streak alive with a win to start the session off in the 200 medley, as they end up missing the ‘A standard by .01 in 1:24.57. Coleman Stewart (21.22), Nyls Korstanje (20.43) and Justin Ress (18.70) had the fastest splits in the field on back, fly and free, and Daniel Graber was decent on breast with a 24.22.

Louisville (1:25.19) edged Indiana (1:25.25) and ASU (1:25.32) in a close race for 2nd, with Nicolas Albiero popping a nice 21.63 on back, Evgenii Somov (23.89) going sub-24 on breast and Zach Harting (20.71) and Andrej Barna (18.96) also strong with sub-21 and sub-19 legs on fly and free. Indiana had the fastest breast split from Ian Finnerty (23.51), and Arizona State had blistering opening and closing legs from Zachary Poti (21.48) and Evan Carlson (18.86).

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Grace Oglesby and Mallory Comerford went 1-2 for Louisville in the women’s 100 fly, with Oglesby breaking 51 seconds for the first time in 50.75. Her previous best was a 51.07 from the 2018 NCAAs, while Comerford (50.94) was just .02 off of her best from the 2017 Winter Nationals. They are just the 3rd and 4th swimmers to crack the 51-barrier this season, joining Maggie MacNeil (50.09) and Louise Hansson (50.40).

IU’s Christie Jensen placed 3rd in 52.01, just off her season-best of 51.94 from the ACC/B1G Challenge, while Alena Kraus made it three Cardinals in the top-4 with a 4th place 52.52.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

After becoming the first swimmer sub-46 this season in 45.81, NC State’s Coleman Stewart lowered that down to 45.45 to win the men’s 100 fly over Indiana’s Vini Lanza. That’s his fastest swim ever outside of the 2018 ACCs or NCAAs.

Lanza, who came into the weekend with the top time in the country at 46.06 (from the ACC/B1G meet), joined Stewart under 46 seconds in 45.71. Nicolas Albiero of Louisville had his 3rd-fastest swim ever to also dip under Lanza’s NCAA-leading time coming into the meet, clocking 46.05 for 3rd over NC State’s Nyls Korstanje (46.48).

Women’s 400 IM Final

NC State swept the top-3 spots in the women’s 400 IM, led by freshman Emma Muzzy in a time of 4:08.25. Muzzy set a personal best last weekend at the ACC vs Big Ten Challenge in 4:05.60, and while she didn’t quite match that, did just enough to pull off the win. She sat 7th at the 300 mark, but ripped a 55.43 freestyle split to pass everyone and touch the wall first.

Her teammates Kate Moore (4:08.66) and Makayla Sargent (4:09.15) were 2nd and 3rd, with Moore missing her best from last season’s NCAAs by just .07 and Sargent crushing her previous best by over a second and a half (4:10.78). IU freshman Mackenzie Looze closed on Sargent on the last 50 but fell just .01 shy for 4th in another best time of 4:09.16 (her 4:11.46 prelim swim beat her old PB by six seconds).

Men’s 400 IM Final

After swimming his first ever SCY 400 IM this morning in 3:48.79, NC State’s Andreas Vazaios won the final tonight in 3:46.18, holding off Louisville’s Daniel Sos who made a push on the freestyle leg.

Sos came home in 52.30 for a final time of 3:47.10, his 3rd-fastest performance ever trailing only one swim from the 2018 ACCs (3:42.6) and one from the 2018 NCAAs (3:43.2). Indiana freshman Mikey Calvillo produced a personal best 3:48.95 for 3rd, breaking his 3:50.60 set in March.

Women’s 200 Free Final

With Comerford opting for the 100 fly instead of the 200 free tonight, the door was open for her Cardinal teammates Alena Kraus and Arina Openysheva to pick up a 1-2 finish over a tight field where the top-5 swimmers were all within a second of each other.

Kraus sat 5th at the 150, but was the only one able to come home sub-27 (26.57) to pick up the win in a new best time of 1:46.06, breaking her old mark of 1:46.86 from the 2017 Winter Juniors. Openysheva, who set a season-best at the SMU Classic in 1:45.59, was just a few one-hundredths off her prelim swim for 2nd in 1:46.15.

Indiana’s Maria Heitmann was less than a second off her lifetime best to sneak in for 3rd in 1:46.67, edging past NC State’s Lexie Lupton (1:46.86) on the final 50.

Men’s 200 Free Final

Mohamed Samy, IU, 1:32.97 Grant House, ASU, 1:33.34 Coleman Stewart, NCS, 1:34.46

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Women’s 100 Back Final

Men’s 100 Back Final

Women’s 800 Free Relay Timed Final

Men’s 800 Free Relay Timed Final