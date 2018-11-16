2018 Ohio State Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

Day 2 finals from the Ohio State Invite will be a busy one with seven different events on the slate. Among the highlights will be Ella Eastin and Brooke Forde shooting for the #1 time in the country in the women’s 400 IM, Taylor Ruck‘s double in the 200 free and 100 back, and Kentucky’s Asia Seidt closing in on an ‘A’ cut in that same 100 back. Click here for a full recap of the prelims.

Note: Ruck has scratched out of the 200 free tonight.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay Timed Final

Meet Record: 1:36.42, Florida, 2013

Stanford, 1:37.26 Notre Dame, 1:38.20 Ohio State, 1:38.47

The Stanford team of Lucie Nordmann (24.84), Zoe Bartel (27.59), Amalie Fackenthal (23.27) and Taylor Ruck (21.56) combined to win the women’s 200 medley relay in a time of 1:37.26, narrowly missing the NCAA Auto standard of 1:36.75 (but did get under the provisional time of 1:37.39).

Notre Dame gave them a run the entire race, sitting just .09 back heading into the freestyle leg before ultimately finishing almost a full second back in 1:38.20. Carly Quast (24.61) out-split Nordmann on backstroke, and Meaghan O’Donnell (27.60), Cailey Grunhard (23.58) and Abbie Dolan (22.41) all had solid splits as well.

Ohio State (1:38.47) and Kentucky (1:38.93) also cracked 1:39, with their most notable splits coming from Marianne Kahmann (24.79) on back and Asia Seidt (23.14) on fly respectively.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay Timed Final

Meet Record: 1:23.53, NC State, 2017

Notre Dame, 1:26.41 West Virginia, 1:26.76 Pittsburgh, 1:26.86

Notre Dame won a tight race with WVU and Pittsburgh to win the men’s 200 medley relay in 1:26.41, with Jack Montesi throwing down a 21.69 backstroke lead-off and Matthew Limbacher splitting 24.20 on breast.

West Virginia (1:26.76) had strong legs from David Dixon (20.72) on fly and Merwane Elmerini (19.14) on free, while Pittsburgh (1:26.86) had a 24.01 breast split from Jason Young and a 20.61 fly leg from Blaise Vera.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Meet Record: 51.05, Janet Hu (STAN), 2016

Ohio State post-grad Aliena Schmidtke dominated the women’s 100 fly field to win by a full second in 51.76, as the German native had her 2nd-fastest performance ever.

Notre Dame senior Nikki Smith further improved her season-best set this morning (52.99) in 2nd in 52.80, and Kentucky freshman Izzy Gati improved her prelim best time of 52.98 down to 52.84 for 4th. Amalie Fackenthal of Stanford, who led the heats in 52.77, ended up 4th in 53.07.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Meet Record: 45.01, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2015

Ohio State senior Michael Salazar narrowly held off Notre Dame junior Aaron Schultz to win the men’s 100 fly in 46.84, with Schultz lowering his prelim time by just under a tenth but falling .03 short in 46.87. Schultz’s 46.95 in the heats had been his fastest ever at a mid-season invite until this swim.

Pittsburgh’s Blaise Vera, who dropped close to two seconds this morning in 46.96, was a tick slower tonight for 3rd in 47.18, while Fighting Irish freshman Zachary Smith (47.41) took 4th over junior teammate Jack Montesi (47.49).

Women’s 400 IM Final

Meet Record: 4:00.36, Ella Eastin (STAN), 2016

Three-time defending NCAA champ Ella Eastin won the women’s 400 IM by four seconds in 4:00.70 to surpass Sydney Pickrem (4:01.73) for the top time in the country and narrowly miss her 2016 meet record of 4:00.36. She was also just a few tenths off her fastest ever swim in October (4:00.02 from the 2017 College Challenge), but was faster than she was last season at the Art Adamson Invite (4:00.74).

Her sophomore teammate Brooke Forde had set the #2 time in the country this morning in 4:05.20, and lowered that by three-tenths to take 2nd in 4:04.89, two seconds off where she was at this time last year (4:02.0 at College Challenge, 4:02.8 at Art Adamson).

Kathrin Demler of Ohio State destroyed her previous best time of 4:08.83 from the 2017 NCAAs to take 3rd in 4:07.06, and Cardinal junior Allie Szekely was just a few tenths off where she was at this time last year for 4th in 4:07.98.

Men’s 400 IM Final

Meet Record: 3:41.26, Sebastien Rousseau (FLOR), 2013

Women’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:41.90, Simone Manuel (STAN), 2016

Men’s 200 Free Final

Meet Record: 1:33.92, Justin Ress (NCS), 2017

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Meet Record: 58.80, Jillian Tyler (MIN), 2008

Men’s 100 Breast Final

Meet Record: 51.88, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2015

Women’s 100 Back Final

Meet Record: 50.73, Courtney Bartholomew (VIRG), 2013

Men’s 100 Back Final

Meet Record: 45.43, Jack Blyzinskyj (FLOR), 2015

Women’s 800 Free Relay Timed Final

Men’s 800 Free Relay Timed Final