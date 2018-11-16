Watch The 50 Fly Fingernail Finish Between Sjostrom & Kromowidjojo

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

One of several stellar performances that took place tonight at the World Cup in Singapore included another tight battle between Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

As the pair of Olympians have done throughout this World Cup, they fought to the very end of the race, in this case the women’s 50m fly, where the Swede out-touched the Dutch racer by only .01.

Sjostrom took tonight’s 50m fly in 24.63, while Kromo settled for silver in 24.64. As you can see in the video, the race truly did come down to the touch, with Kromo gliding just a hair too long to open the door for Sjostrom.

South African Tayla Lovemore lowered her own National Record from this morning to a new time of 24.54 for bronze in the race. Of note, Pernille Blume of Denmark, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 50m freestyle, was also in this 50m fly race tonight and took 4th in 25.66.