Texas 6A State Champ Kevin Repice Sends Verbal to Duke

Kevin Repice, who hails from Southlake, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to Duke University for the 2019-20 school year.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Duke University! I chose Duke because of the amazing academic and athletic environment and great coaching staff. When I stepped on campus, it really felt like home and I knew that I want to be part of this amazing program. I am honored to have been given this great opportunity. Go Blue Devils!”

Repice is a senior at Carroll Senior High School and a member of the boys’ team that has dominated the Texas UIL 6A championships for the last 8 years in a row. At the 2018 6A Swimming and Diving State Meet he contributed to the winning 400 free relay (45.31 split) and the 4th-place 200 medley relay (22.19 butterfly leg). Individually, he placed 10th in the 200 IM (1:52.02) and 9th in the 100 fly (49.43). Repice does his club swimming with North Texas Nadadores. A Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in the 100/200/400 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM, he swam the 100/200/400 free at 2018 Summer Juniors in Irvine and picked up at PB in the 50 free in Time Trials. Two weeks earlier at Austin Sectionals he had gone lifetime bests in the 100/200/400 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.43

100 free – 45.59

200 free – 1:39.51

500 free – 4:32.80

200 IM – 1:51.98

400 IM – 3:57.46

Repice will join Coleman Kredich and Nick Talati in the Duke class of 2023.

