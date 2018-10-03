Entry Lists for 2018 Youth Olympic Games Released

2018 Youth Olympic Games
- October 6th-18th, 2018
- Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Schedule/Results
- Entries
The entry lists for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games have been revealed ahead of the Opening Ceremonies that are scheduled for Saturday evening in Buenos Aires.
While no single-document entry list is available, event-by-event (and athlete-by-athlete) lists are posted.
The top 16 nations at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships were allowed to invite up to 4 male and 4 female swimmers. Argentina, as the hosts, also receive 4 male and 4 female entries.
After that group, there are 112 universality places available for swimmers who hit a certain minimum performance set by FINA and chosen by a Tripartate Commission.
To be eligible to participate in the Youth Olympic Games, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003.
In total, 140 nations have sent representatives to the meet. Only 13 of the 16 countries eligible to send a full complement of participants have done so (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, United States), while Sweden, the Netherlands, and Great Britain declined, with the British not sending a team at all.
Top 16 Teams, 2017 FINA World Swimming Championships:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|USA
|1094
|China
|521
|Australia
|507
|Russia
|500
|Japan
|466
|Great Britain
|434
|Hungary
|392
|Canada
|355
|Italy
|317
|Brazil
|237
|Netherlands
|179
|Sweden
|163
|Poland
|101
|France
|101
|Germany
|94
|Spain
|89
Entries Per Country:
|Country
|Swimmers-Per-Country
|Albania
|1
|Algeria
|3
|Antigua and Barbuda
|2
|Argentina
|6
|Armenia
|1
|Aruba
|1
|Australia
|8
|Austria
|3
|Azerbaijan
|1
|Bahamas
|2
|Barbados
|2
|Belarus
|4
|Benin
|1
|Bermuda
|2
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|3
|Botswana
|2
|Brazil
|8
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|Brunei
|2
|Bulgaria
|4
|Burkina Faso
|2
|Cambodia
|1
|Canada
|8
|Cayman Islands
|1
|Central African Republic
|1
|Chile
|4
|China
|8
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|Colombia
|4
|Comoros
|1
|Congo
|1
|Cook Islands
|1
|Costa Rica
|2
|Croatia
|4
|Cyprus
|2
|Czech Republic
|4
|Dominican Republic
|1
|Ecuador
|1
|Egypt
|4
|Equatorial Guinea
|2
|Estonia
|4
|Federated States of Micronesia
|1
|Finland
|4
|France
|8
|Gabon
|1
|Germany
|8
|Ghana
|1
|Greece
|4
|Grenada
|1
|Guinea
|1
|Guyana
|2
|Honduras
|1
|Hong Kong
|4
|Hungary
|8
|Iceland
|3
|India
|2
|Indonesia
|4
|Iran
|1
|Ireland
|3
|Israel
|4
|Italy
|5
|Jamaica
|1
|Japan
|8
|Jordan
|1
|Kazakhstan
|4
|Kosovo
|1
|Kuwait
|1
|Kyrgyzstan
|2
|Laos
|1
|Latvia
|4
|Lebanon
|1
|Liechtenstein
|2
|Lithuania
|4
|Luxembourg
|2
|Macedonia
|1
|Malawi
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|Maldives
|2
|Mali
|1
|Malta
|1
|Marshall Islands
|2
|Mexico
|4
|Moldova
|4
|Monaco
|2
|Morocco
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|New Zealand
|4
|Niger
|1
|Norway
|4
|Oman
|2
|Palau
|2
|Palestine
|2
|Panama
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Paraguay
|1
|Peru
|3
|Philippines
|1
|Poland
|8
|Portugal
|4
|Puerto Rico
|1
|Qatar
|1
|Romania
|4
|Russia
|8
|Saint Lucia
|1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1
|San Marino
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|Senegal
|2
|Serbia
|4
|Seychelles
|2
|Sierra Leone
|1
|Singapore
|4
|Slovakia
|4
|Slovenia
|4
|South Africa
|8
|South Korea
|4
|Spain
|8
|Sri Lanka
|1
|Sudan
|1
|Suriname
|1
|Swaziland
|1
|Sweden
|5
|Switzerland
|4
|Tajikistan
|1
|Tanzania
|2
|Thailand
|3
|The Gambia
|1
|Tonga
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
|Tunisia
|2
|Turkey
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|United States
|8
|Uruguay
|1
|Uzbekistan
|4
|Venezuela
|3
|Vietnam
|3
|Virgin Islands
|2
|Zambia
|1
|Zimbabwe
|1
