Entry Lists for 2018 Youth Olympic Games Released

2018 Youth Olympic Games

October 6th-18th, 2018

Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Schedule/Results

Entries

The entry lists for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games have been revealed ahead of the Opening Ceremonies that are scheduled for Saturday evening in Buenos Aires.

While no single-document entry list is available, event-by-event (and athlete-by-athlete) lists are posted.

The top 16 nations at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships were allowed to invite up to 4 male and 4 female swimmers. Argentina, as the hosts, also receive 4 male and 4 female entries.

After that group, there are 112 universality places available for swimmers who hit a certain minimum performance set by FINA and chosen by a Tripartate Commission.

To be eligible to participate in the Youth Olympic Games, athletes must have been born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003.

In total, 140 nations have sent representatives to the meet. Only 13 of the 16 countries eligible to send a full complement of participants have done so (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, United States), while Sweden, the Netherlands, and Great Britain declined, with the British not sending a team at all.

Top 16 Teams, 2017 FINA World Swimming Championships:

TEAM POINTS USA 1094 China 521 Australia 507 Russia 500 Japan 466 Great Britain 434 Hungary 392 Canada 355 Italy 317 Brazil 237 Netherlands 179 Sweden 163 Poland 101 France 101 Germany 94 Spain 89

Entries Per Country: