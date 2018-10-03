Olympian Jack Conger Signs with TYR Sport

2016 Olympian and University of Texas alum Jack Conger has signed with TYR Sport, he announced via Instagram Wednesday.

Beyond excited to officially sign with TYR! Joining TYR fulfills a lifelong dream for becoming a professional athlete. Eyes set for that 2020 vision. #teamtyr

Conger, 24, won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as a heat swimmer for 4×200 free relay.

He is the American record holder in the SCY 200 fly (1:37.35), which he set in the final race of his decorated NCAA career in March 2017. Texas’ 2015 NCAA title Conger’s sophomore year was the first of the school’s current four-year win streak.

Conger went unsigned in the 18 months since his NCAA career came to a close, but in that time qualified for the 2017 FINA World Championships, where he finished fifth in the 200 fly. At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, he took second in the 100 fly and third in the 200, as well as sixth in the 200 free. He was a member of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team, and in Tokyo swam prelims of the 200 free and later took second to Caeleb Dressel in the 100 fly, qualifying him for the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Conger joins an imposing list of TYR athletes that includes Michael Chadwick, Matt Grevers, Ryan Lochte, Cody Miller, Jacob Pebley, Tom Shields, Kelsi Dahlia, Molly Hannis, Leah Smith, Ashley Twichell, Dana Vollmer, and recent additions Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel.

Adam

Yes!!!! Congrats man!

