Kilment Kolesnikov Entered in 3 Individual Races at Youth Olympic

2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

October 6th-18th, 2018

Swimming Portion: Octoer 7th-12th, 2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Russia, who have won a combined 22 medals in the first two editions of the Youth Olympic Games, has one of the strongest rosters at the 2018 edition that will begin on Saturday in Buenos Aires. The country has limited its athletes, however, opting to race for quantity over quality at the meet.

An example is Kliment Kolesnikov, who is the World Record holder in the 50 backstroke in LCM and the 100 backstroke in SCM. He’s entered in just 3 individual events next week: the 50, 100, and 200 backstrokes. That will mean a maximum of 7 events when the 4 possible relays are included – the same number as he swam at the European Aquatics Championships in the summer.

Kolesnikov also holds World Junior Records in the 50 free and 200 freestyle, though, and would have the potential to medal in those races as well.

While some of his peers, including Hungary’s Kristof Milak, are being more aggressive with their schedules in their last junior meets (Milak has 9 individual entries), Kolesnikov is sticking to his typical lineup.

Full Russian Individual Entries (Relay Lineups Not Announced):