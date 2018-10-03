YMCA National Record-holder Ginger Hansen Verbals to West Virginia

Ginger Hansen from Holmdel, New Jersey has announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia University’s class of 2023. She will join Anne-Elaine Tiller on the Mountaineers’ roster in the fall of 2019.

“I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to West Virginia! As soon as the official visit was over I knew I wanted to continue my swimming and academic career at West Virginia. From the beautiful campus, unique degree options, new pool, friendly athletes, amazing team spirit and world class coaching staff there is no better place for me. I am grateful for this opportunity and for everyone that helped get me where I am today. I can’t wait to be a Mountaineer and swim for coaches Vic, Damion, Liz and Rick. Let’s go Mountaineers!”

Hansen is a senior at Holmdel High School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a perennial A-finalist at the New Jersey High School Meet of Champions. As a junior at the 2018 NJSIAA meet she placed 3rd in both the 100 fly (56.75) and 100 back (56.35).

Hansen does her year-round swimming with Red Bank YMCA, the team title-winner at the 2018 YMCA Long Course Championships this summer. Hansen was on the 200 LCM medley relay squad that broke the National YMCA meet record; she went 28.11 on the fly leg. She also anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (26.99) and finaled in the 50 fly (28.36 for 4th), 100 back (1:04.95 for 9th), and 50 back (31.51 for 24th).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 55.44

100 back – 55.95

200 IM – 2:05.17

50 free – 23.75

100 free – 51.53

200 free – 1:52.10

