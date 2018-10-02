Anne-Elaine Tiller Verbally Commits to West Virginia

EC Glass High School senior Anne-Elaine Tiller has verbally committed to swim at West Virginia in the fall of 2019. She does her club swimming at the Lynchburg YMCA, where she is a team record holder.

Tiller is primarily a middle distance-to-distance freestyler and 200 butterflier – which happen to be 2 areas where West Virignia has had success in the last decade, especially the 200 fly where 2 of the team’s 3 fastest all-time 200 butterfliers (Morgan Bullock, 1:54.13; Morgan Carr, 1:57.23) are on the current roster. Bullock was an NCAA Championship qualifier last season as a sophomore, where she finished 15th in the 200 fly.

Lifetime Bests in Yards

200 free – 1:55.02

500 free – 5:07.45

1000 free – 10:37.22

200 back – 2:15.73

200 fly – 2:08.28