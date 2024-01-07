World University Games Medalist Shiho Matsumoto Steals Show At Tokyo New Year Meet

2024 TOKYO NEW YEAR MEET
- Saturday, January 6th & Sunday, January 7th
- Tokyo, Japan
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 Tokyo New Year meet saw its second and final day of action unfold tonight with 21-year-old Shiho Matsumoto putting on a show in her two individual events.
First, in the 2IM, Matsumoto stopped the clock in a speedy 2:05.99 to get to the wall over 6 seconds ahead of the competition. That not only hacked nearly 3 seconds off of her previous personal best of 2:08.88 from 2019 but it also established a new Japanese Student Record in the event.
Additionally, Matsumoto’s effort now renders her Japan’s #3 performer and Asia’s #5 performer of all time in the race.
Top 5 Japanese Women’s SCM 200 IM Performers All-Time
- Yui Ohashi – 2:03.93, 2020
- Miho Teramura – 2:05.68, 2020
- Shiho Matsumoto – 2:05.99, 2024
- Rika Omoto – 2:06.45, 2021
- Runa Imai – 2:07.09, 2017
Top 5 Asian Women’s SCM 200 IM Performers All-Time
- Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 2:03.93, 2020
- Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:04.48, 2021
- Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 2:04.64, 2012
- Miho Teramura (JPN) – 2:05.68, 2020
- Shiho Matsumoto (JPN) – 2:05.99, 2024
She now ranks #2 in the world on the season.
2023-2024 SCM Women 200 IM
WOOD
2:05.18
|2
|Charlotte
BONNET
|FRA
|2:06.58
|12/09
|3
|Lena
KREUNDL
|AUT
|2:06.89
|12/09
|4
|Katie
SHANAHAN
|GBR
|2:07.23
|12/09
|5
|Yui
Ohashi
|JPN
|2:07.28
|10/21
Matsumoto’s next victim was the 100m fly where the World University Games multi-medalist produced a time of 56.21 for the gold.
Opening in 26.56 and closing in 29.65, Matsumoto logged the swiftest performance of her career. Entering this competition, the budding star’s previous personal best stood at the 59.74 posted at the 2018 Spring JOC meet.
Matsumoto’s effort now makes her Japan’s 3rd-best performer ever in the 100m fly and 6th among all Asian women competitors.
Top 5 Japanese Women’s SCM 100 Fly Performers All-Time
- Rikako Ikee – 55.31, 2018
- Yuka Kato – 56.09, 2013
- Shiho Matsumoto – 56.21, 2024
- Ai Soma – 56.27, 2022
- Yuka Katou – 56.37, 2011
She now checks in as the 5th-best performer in the world this season.
2023-2024 SCM Women 100 Fly
HANSSON
55.37
|2
|Angelina
Köhler
|GER
|55.50
|12/09
|3
|ARINA
SURKOVA
|RUS
|55.63
|11/25
|4
|Anna
NTOUNTOUNAKI
|GRE
|55.98
|12/09
|5
| Ellen
WALSHE
|GBR
|56.67
|12/09
Matsumoto is a triple bronze medalist at the 2023 World University Games, contributing to podium placements across the women’s 4x100m free, 4x200m free, and 4x100m medley relays in Chengdu, China.
Additional Notes
- Double Olympic gold medalist Yui Ohashi followed on her 200m free victory from last night with a win in the women’s 200m back this evening. The 28-year-old touched in 2:05.53 to crush the field by nearly 6 seconds en route to registering a new personal best by about 2 seconds.
- Nao Horomura topped the men’s 100m fly podium in a mark of 51.85.
- Runa Imai clocked a time of 2:19.84 to win the women’s 200m breast and followed up with a time of 53.89 for 100m freestyle gold.