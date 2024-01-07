World University Games Medalist Shiho Matsumoto Steals Show At Tokyo New Year Meet

2024 TOKYO NEW YEAR MEET

Saturday, January 6th & Sunday, January 7th

Tokyo, Japan

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Results

The 2024 Tokyo New Year meet saw its second and final day of action unfold tonight with 21-year-old Shiho Matsumoto putting on a show in her two individual events.

First, in the 2IM, Matsumoto stopped the clock in a speedy 2:05.99 to get to the wall over 6 seconds ahead of the competition. That not only hacked nearly 3 seconds off of her previous personal best of 2:08.88 from 2019 but it also established a new Japanese Student Record in the event.

Additionally, Matsumoto’s effort now renders her Japan’s #3 performer and Asia’s #5 performer of all time in the race.

Top 5 Japanese Women’s SCM 200 IM Performers All-Time

Yui Ohashi – 2:03.93, 2020 Miho Teramura – 2:05.68, 2020 Shiho Matsumoto – 2:05.99, 2024 Rika Omoto – 2:06.45, 2021 Runa Imai – 2:07.09, 2017

Top 5 Asian Women’s SCM 200 IM Performers All-Time

Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 2:03.93, 2020 Yu Yiting (CHN) – 2:04.48, 2021 Ye Shiwen (CHN) – 2:04.64, 2012 Miho Teramura (JPN) – 2:05.68, 2020 Shiho Matsumoto (JPN) – 2:05.99, 2024

She now ranks #2 in the world on the season.

Matsumoto’s next victim was the 100m fly where the World University Games multi-medalist produced a time of 56.21 for the gold.

Opening in 26.56 and closing in 29.65, Matsumoto logged the swiftest performance of her career. Entering this competition, the budding star’s previous personal best stood at the 59.74 posted at the 2018 Spring JOC meet.

Matsumoto’s effort now makes her Japan’s 3rd-best performer ever in the 100m fly and 6th among all Asian women competitors.

Top 5 Japanese Women’s SCM 100 Fly Performers All-Time

Rikako Ikee – 55.31, 2018 Yuka Kato – 56.09, 2013 Shiho Matsumoto – 56.21, 2024 Ai Soma – 56.27, 2022 Yuka Katou – 56.37, 2011

She now checks in as the 5th-best performer in the world this season.

Matsumoto is a triple bronze medalist at the 2023 World University Games, contributing to podium placements across the women’s 4x100m free, 4x200m free, and 4x100m medley relays in Chengdu, China.

Additional Notes