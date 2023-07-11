World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam Loses Shady OCA Election to Sheikh Talal

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah beat out World Aquatics president Husain al-Musallam by four votes in the Olympic Council of Asia’s presidential election held over the weekend.

Sheikh Talal replaces his brother, Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, a “kingmaker” in international sports elections who was suspended from Olympic involvement in 2021 after his conviction for forgery in Geneva, Switzerland. Before the election, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) warned Sheikh Ahmad against influencing the results. He previously ran the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) from 1991 to 2021, taking over after his dad founded the organization and served as president from 1982 to 1990.

“I will follow the lead of my father and brother,” said Sheikh Talal, 58. “We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again.”

After Sheikh Talal’s victory on Saturday, the OCA released a statement saying the result “keeps the leadership of the Kuwait-based OCA in the House of the Al Sabah.” He received 24 votes to al-Musallam’s 20.

Both candidates were Kuwaiti — and connected — as al-Musallam was a longtime aide to Sheikh Ahmad, who now works as Kuwait’s minister of defense while appealing his 2021 conviction. That case was concerning a spat between political rivals domestically, but both Sheikh Ahmad and al-Musallam have reportedly been targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice for suspected bribery related to FIFA and international soccer politics. Al-Musallam has maintained his innocence and told reporters at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics that he was never questioned by American investigators about those allegations.

The Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) nominated the candidacy of al-Musallam, who was elected president of World Aquatics (then FINA) in 2021. The IOC previously banned the KOC for government interference, and al-Musallam’s own swimming federation attempted to have him removed from office directly preceding the 2017 FINA elections when he was named First Vice President.

Sheikh Ahmad was an influential figure behind IOC president Thomas Bach’s election in 2013. Sheikh Ahmad was allowed to self-suspend from the IOC as opposed to having his membership revoked pending his appeal, the outcome of which is not expected until at least September.

The 2023 Asian Games are slated to kick off on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. The OCA General Assembly also agreed to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes compete under a neutral flag, “should the IOC approve their participation at the Olympic Games,” but no more than 500 across 12 individual sports will be approved.