Logan Friesen Returns To Alma-Mater Simpson University As Next Head Coach

REDDING, Calif – Simpson University welcomes Logan Friesen as the next head coach to lead the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs. Friesen looks to be an integral figure in the Simpson community as he returns to his alma mater after being part of the first-ever swim team back in 2019.

“Returning to Simpson to be the Head Swim Coach is a great honor especially since I was a part of the first swim team at Simpson back in 2019,” Friesen says. “It’s exciting to return and help the swim team to continue to grow and be champions for Christ.”

Friesen has had quite the career in the pool as he garnished numerous awards. Before coming to Simpson, Friesen was a dual-sport athlete at Livingston High School and Merced College competing in water polo and swimming. He was named an All-American swimmer twice during his time at Merced College.

He then transferred to Simpson in 2019 to be a part of the first-ever swim team in program history. Friesen placed 15th in the nation in his first year and then 10th in the nation as a team in his third year at the NAIA National Championships. He continued his success as he accumulated two more All-American honors during his three years as a Red Hawk and helped Simpson to 10th-place finish in the NAIA National Championships.

Friesen states that “I am most excited for the school year to start so we can get to work. I’ve always loved swimming and I can’t wait to coach others to be the best athletes they can be.”

Friesen takes over for Steve Lazaraton who resigned earlier this year.

He is from Livingston, CA, and later moved to Redding in 2019. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Outdoor Leadership at Simpson University and is happily married to his wife Hannah.

Friesen will begin his duties immediately as he looks to make an immediate impact in his first year.