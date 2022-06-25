Womens Medley Relay Splits: King Back In 1:05-Point Territory To Help U.S. Win

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
Despite having to swim out of lane one due to a questionable prelims performance, the United States won the women’s 4×100 medley relay, with Regan Smith, Lily King, Torri Huske, and Claire Curzan combining for a time of 3:53.78 to out-touch Australia and Canada.
Backstroke
The “big three” backstroke trio of Kylie Masse, Regan Smith, and Kaylee McKeown got their respective countries out to early leads at the 100-meter mark. Although none of them broke 58 seconds, it was Masse who touched first in 58.39, beating Smith to the wall by 0.01 of a second. Her time was an slightly improvement from her individual 100 back swim, where she took second with a time of 58.40.
|Country
|Swimmer
|Time
|Canada
|Kylie Masse
|58.39
|United States
|Regan Smith
|58.40
|Australia
|Kaylee McKeown
|58.77
|Netherlands
|Kira Toussaint
|59.80
|China
|Peng Xuwei
|59.96
|Italy
|Margherita Panziera
|1:00.35
|France
|Emma Terebo
|1:00.58
|Sweden
|Hanna Rosvall
|1:00.72
Breaststroke
On breaststroke, Lilly King shifted the race in America’s favor with her 1:05.89 split. This is a major improvement from the 1:06.79 she went on in the prelims of the mixed medley relay. After nearly failing to make the individual 100 breast final earlier this meet, having the fastest time in the field on this relay was a moment of redemption for King. However, Jenna Strauch was also not fair behind, dipping into 1:05 territory with a 1:05.99 time to push the Aussies from third to second. Now that Australia has two breaststrokers that can go 1:05-point on relays in Chelsea Hodges and Strauch, they have one less stroke to worry about when it comes to medley relay depth.
|Country
|Swimmer
|Time
|United States
|Lily King
|1:05.89
|Australia
|Jenna Strauch
|1:05.99
|Sweden
|Sophie Hansson
|1:06.20
|Netherlands
|Tes Schouten
|1:06.60
|China
|Tang Qianting
|1:06.62
|Italy
|Elena di Liddo
|1:07.00
|Canada
|Rachel Nicol
|1:07.17
|France
|Adele Blanchetiere
|1:08.34
Butterfly
Louise Hansson recorded the fastest fly split in the field, going 56.38 to move the Swedes from sixth to fourth place. Torri Huske split 56.67, over a second off her best time of 55.64 set in the 100 fly final. However, this was Huske’s sixteenth race of the meet, and to be able to record the second-fastest split of the field towards the end of a very heavy schedule is very impressive.
Defending Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil, who is only swimming her second 100-meter fly since the Olympics, clocked a split of 56.80. It’s clear that she’s still recovering from her elbow injury, hence why she’s only swimming relays at this World Championships. However, she was still much faster than her prelims split of 57.23. Brianna Throssell had a split of 57.19 for Australia, just a few tenths off her best time of 56.96.
|Country
|Swimmer
|Time
|Sweden
|Louise Hansson
|56.38
|United States
|Torri Huske
|56.67
|Canada
|Maggie MacNeil
|56.80
|Australia
|Brianna Throssell
|57.19
|Netherlands
|Maaike de Waard
|57.39
|China
|Zhang Yufei
|57.39
|Italy
|Elena di Liddo
|57.45
|France
|Marie Wattel
|57.79
Freestyle
100 free world champion Mollie O’Callaghan had the fastest freestyle split of the field with her with 52.30, but it was not enough to overtake the United States, who had Claire Curzan splitting 52.82 on anchor. Penny Oleksiak and Sarah Sjostrom split 52.65 and 52.66 respectively, but could not move their countries of Canada and Sweden up a place.
|Country
|Swimmer
|Time
|Australia
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|52.30
|Canada
|Penny Oleksiak
|52.65
|Sweden
|Sarah Sjostrom
|52.66
|United States
|Claire Curzan
|52.82
|France
|Charlotte Bonnet
|53.23
|Netherlands
|Marrit Steenbergen
|53.45
|China
|Yang Junxuan
|53.51
|Italy
|Silvia di Pietro
|54.06
Surprised with Wattel’s split
so impressed by Torri & Claire all week. 16 swims apiece. overperforming on free splits constantly, a surprise bronze for Torri and surprise final for Claire in the 100 individual. a couple misses here and there, but overall two very impressive weeks for two teens. good way to end the meet.
One heck of a workload for both swimmers. Without the women”s 50 meter butterfly and the 4 x 100 meter mixed freestyle relay, the Summer Olympic Games event schedule will not be as onerous.
Agree with you. 16 swims is a large load for 2 young women. They both held their own. Way to go Team USA!
Absolutely, lots of gutsy racing from these 2. The relative lack of depth in US women’s freestyle sprinting right now forced them to step up on a whole new level & they both really responded.
Claire Curzan has a flat start best of 53.5, at this meet her best was a 53.6 in the SF of the invidivual.
Relay splits of 52.71, 52.84, 52.62 and 52.82. She really stepped up.
A 53.30 in the medley relay (decent split considering her flat start time, and that it was as the end of a heavy programme) and they lose to Australia.
Can we talk about the prelims lineup? I was very disappointed as a fan.
Backstroke: White? Are we joking? White was off her best 200 back time and barely broke 2:07. I understand she got 3rd at trials but she was not on form! Bacon almost went a 2:04 in the 200. Bacon should have been on the relay.
Breaststroke: trying to wrap my head around this. For all saying Lazor was robbed I don’t think she was. Think the coaching staff wanted to avoid a DQ. Maybe Douglass should have swam…she was out a 1:08 in the 200. Could of been faster than Walsh.
Fly: Hinds?? Douglass over Hinds for sure.
Free: Brown is the only one I… Read more »
Agree, that prelim relay was a head scratcher. I would have put Berkoff in there, Bacon’s been focusing on 200 lately and I don’t think has the 100 speed anymore. Annie swam two 50s avoiding a DQ so I think it would have been fine. Maybe she’s sick or something? The fly decision was bizarre, too. Douglass would have at least gone a 57.