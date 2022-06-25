With 3 46-Point Splits, Chalmers’ Heroics Boost Australia (Day 8 Oceania Recap)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With Kyle Chalmers only swimming “off” events at the 2022 World Championships such as the 100 fly, many thought that his presence at the meet would be minimal. Instead, he produced the fastest split out of the field in three different relays and helped Australia medal in two of them. That being said, not many swimmers have the same impact on their country’s relays the way that Chalmers does with Australia.

In a depleted meet where many of Australia’s stars were missing, the three 46-point splits that Chalmers produced on the men’x 4×100 free relay, mixed 4×100 free relay and men’s 4×100 medley relay were part of the reason why his country was able to medal in seven out of the eight contested relays and finish no worse than fourth in any of them.

Kyle Chalmers Relay Splits:

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay: 46.60 (fastest rolling split)

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay: 46.98 (fastest rolling split)

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay:46.89 (fastest rolling split)

Australia’s Ranking Before vs. After Chalmers’ Leg In Each Relay:

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay: 5th to 2nd

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay: 3rd to 1st

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay: 5th to 4th

As you can see from where Australia was before and after Chalmers dove in, it is clear that he was a huge boost for his team. In the men’s 4×100 free relay, he erased the 2.06 second deficit that the Aussies had behind the United States at the 300-meter mark to one of just 1.46 seconds and helped his country secure silver. In the mixed free relay, his 46.98 split helped Australia overtake the United States and allowed Madi Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan to extend upon his lead in the second half of the race. And while Chalmers just fell short of a medal in the medley relay, he brought down the gap between Australia and bronze medalists Great Britain to just 0.5 seconds at the finish when it was 1.06 seconds at the 300-meter mark.

Even though Chalmers wasn’t giving Australia medals individually this time around, his will always find a way to help his country, as seen through his relay efforts.

Other Day 8 Highlights:

After being a staple on Australian relays, Meg Harris finally won her first individual world medal, tying for third in the 50 free with a time of 24.38.

finally won her first individual world medal, tying for third in the 50 free with a time of 24.38. New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather tested positive for COVD-19 on Saturday morning and will remain in Budapest for isolation.

tested positive for COVD-19 on Saturday morning and will remain in Budapest for isolation. Kaylee McKeown , Jenna Strauch , Brianna Throssell , and Mollie O’Callaghan took silver in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in a time of 3:54.25.

, , , and Mollie O’Callaghan took silver in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in a time of 3:54.25. Australian record holder Isaac Cooper finished eighth in the finals of the men’s 50 back with a time of 24.76.

finished eighth in the finals of the men’s 50 back with a time of 24.76. Jenna Forrester was seventh in the women’s 400 IM, recording a time of4:42.39.

Final Oceania Medal Table: